“You are a predator”: Joe Budden gives his unfiltered take on Jalen Green and Draya Michele’s alleged relationship

Jalen Green is having a solid season with the Houston Rockets. However, he is facing some rocky waters off the floor. Green is reportedly in a relationship with TV personality Draya Michele. Green is 21-years-old, and Michele is 39. This age gap and recent rumors around the relationship caused podcast host Joe Budden to give his two cents on the matter.

The controversial podcast host unleashed an expletive rant, calling out Michele for dating a much younger man. Budden did not hold back with his words.

“You f***ing a 21-year-old and cool if you want to f**k a 21-year-old, now you got a baby by a 21-year-old. You are a predator,” Budden said.

That was not all he had to say on this subject. He called out women in general in his rant. Budden even threw some shade towards Nike for their recruiting practices with High School players.

“She don't think it's predatory. No, she pandering. 'cause she don't want to alienate herself from a woman audience the same way that women do on these platforms. But what if, and that's the problem with women on these platforms. When we need y'all to really kick it about women. Y'all do this thinking, y'all trying to be kumbaya with women. This is nuts. That whole circle that is predatory and targeting these young kids in college, high school, y'all. Y'all acting like Nike,” Budden said.

The fiery comments come after recent rumors surfaced about Green and Michele’s relationship. There is speculation that Michele is pregnant. Budden and his co-hosts questioned whether Green could be the father, sparking this rant.

Is Jalen Green going to be a father?

So what sparked the pregnancy discourse involving Draya Michjele and Jalen Green? Let’s take a look at the swirling rumors.

It all began when Michele was seen at a Houston Rockets game. She was wearing loose-fitting clothing, including baggy overalls hiding her stomach.

It was one of Michele's most recent public sightings. Her attendance at a Rockets' game further stirred the dating rumors with Jalen Green. Many fans speculated she was pregnant by her walk. Michele or Green have not publicly commented on the matter. They also have not posted anything relative on their social media.

Michele first rose to fame as the girlfriend of singer Chris Brown. She was also on the first season of “Basketball Wives LA” in 2011. She stayed on the show for four seasons. Michele currently owns fashion lines and is a social media influencer. Her ex-husband is Orlando Scandrick, who played in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys. She has two children with Scandrick.

Jalen Green has seen a slight dip in production in his third season in the NBA. He is averaging 18.4 points per game after averaging 22.1 ppg last year.

