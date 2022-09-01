“You talk to people over in Los Angeles, they still really feel like Kyrie is coming to them next year" - NBA Insider reveals the mood in LA regarding Kyrie Irving

According to The Athletic's Alex Schiffer, there is still a good chance that Kyrie Irving will end up as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Brooklyn Nets recently announced that they are moving forward with their current roster built around Kevin Durant and Irving.

During a podcast for "The Athletic NBA Show," Schiffer talked about Irving’s future. There's still belief in LA that Irving will end up being a Laker at some point.

“You talk to people over in Los Angeles, they still really feel like Kyrie is coming to them next year. I’m curious to see how that goes over with recent events,” Schiffer said.

The news came as a bit of a surprise after the Nets drama appeared to be finally over. Durant recently rescinded his trade request and decided to stay in Brooklyn for the foreseeable future. The Big Three of Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons should help the Nets contend for a championship.

They are also surrounded by key veteran role players in Seth Curry, Joe Harris, T.J. Warren, Royce O’Neale and Patty Mills.

Irving remains a big part of their title aspirations. Hence, keeping him on the roster needs to be Brooklyn's priority. However, Irving has had a history of staying disgruntled until finally leaving teams for better pastures. He left the Cleveland Cavaliers a year after winning the championship.

Irving was most successful while playing alongside LeBron James in Cleveland. So, the LA trade rumors make sense.

Irving is currently off the trade market, and the Lakers will need to clear cap space if they are to sign him next summer.

Kyrie Irving could still be traded to the LA Lakers this season

The Brooklyn Nets have the pieces to win it all. However, a lack of chemistry can lead to a roster breakdown. Kyrie Irving is in the final year of his contract. This allows Irving to walk away for free next summer.

This might not be the ideal situation for the Nets. Brooklyn definitely intends to keep Irving for the start of next season. However, if things don't go according to plan, the Nets could be willing to trade Irving midseason. This will help them get role players and draft picks in return.

According to recent reports, the LA Lakers are now willing to attach two first-round picks to get Irving on their team. The Nets might as well accept the picks rather than letting Kyrie Irving walk for free next summer.

