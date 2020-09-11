NBA Trade Rumours: 5 teams that could offer OKC Thunder a good deal for Chris Paul

OKC Thunder decided to blow it all up and rebuild after trading Paul George and Russel Westbrook last year. But in a bizarre turn of events, the Thunder fared even better this year inspite of being given just 0.2% odds of making the playoffs.

Chris Paul was the key reason behind OKC Thunder's success in the 2019-20 season. The veteran point-guard averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 assists per game as his team finished fifth in the Western Conference standings.

Five players who could offer OKC Thunder a good deal for Chris Paul:

If OKC Thunder decide to rebuild again by trading their veterans, NBA trade rumours suggest that Chris Paul would be on top of their list given the demand for the star. On that note, here are five teams that could offer OKC Thunder a good deal for the Point God:

#5. NBA Trade Rumours: New York Knicks

New York Knicks are looking to sign a big player this off-season.

Whenever a superstar is up for trade, there's a good chance New York Knicks will be among the teams in pursuit. The Knicks have been a disappointment in the last few years, and a player like Chris Paul might be able to turn that around.

The Knicks have the cap space to absorb Chris Paul's salary. They also have a lot of youngsters who could be sent to the OKC Thunder in exchange. Acquiring more young talent definitely falls in line with OKC Thunder's goal of rebuilding around a young core.

#4. NBA Trade Rumours: Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns will be looking to make the NBA playoffs next year.

The Phoenix Suns were the best team during the 2020 NBA seeding games. They won eight straight games but missed the playoffs berth by the narrowest of margins. This inspiring run has made them one of the teams to watch out for next season.

A player like Chris Paul definitely gives them the chance to compete in the wild west. Though Ricky Rubio has been good, Paul's playmaking ability will elevate Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton's offence even further. A package involving Rubio and other young players or draft picks will benefit the OKC Thunder too.