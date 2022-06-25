“Russ is gonna take a swing at Skip and end up hitting Shannon”, “Skip bout to put Wilt Chamberlain numbers on the next show” - Fans hilariously react to Russell Westbrook’s defiant response to Skip Bayless calling him “Westbrick” again

Russell Westbrook didn't mince words when responding to Skip Bayless for calling him "Westbrick" on Twitter. His response came after Bayless fired shots at him in a tweet about the Lakers' draft pick.

The LA Lakers drafted Michigan State's Max Christie in Thursday's draft. Christie is a work-in-progress prospect who needs to improve on his efficiency from long range. Bayless wasn't impressed with the Lakers for picking the MSU guard with their second-round pick and took to Twitter, saying:

"Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick."

Bayless took a swipe at Westbrook and LeBron James, who aren't known for being efficient 3-point shooters in their careers. Both players do most of their damage inside the paint. This led to the duo being a misfit alongside each other last campaign.

The LA Lakers lacked spacing on offense, with only a few reliable shooters on the team. Many believe they should've acquired an efficient shooter with their early pick in the second round.

Skip Bayless has been critical of Russell Westbrook for a long time, but the Lakers guard didn't hold back his thoughts this time. He has brought up the issue of 'name-shaming' in the past and decided to respond to the Fox Sports analyst in a bold manner. The former MVP wrote:

"Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face."

Russell Westbrook @russwest44 Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick. Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick. Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. twitter.com/realskipbayles… Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. twitter.com/realskipbayles…

As always, NBA fans did not miss out on the opportunity to poke fun at the budding controversy between the two polarizing figures.

One fan reacted by saying:

“Russ is gonna take a swing at Skip and end up hitting Shannon”

Another wrote:

“Skip bout to put Wilt Chamberlain numbers on the next show”

Here are some of the best reactions to this altercation:

Marky Mark @_itsmarkymark @russwest44 Russ when he finally sees Skip for the first time @russwest44 Russ when he finally sees Skip for the first time https://t.co/OJyqJeDd9m

Keivon Jackson @cnationmaverick @russwest44 Shannon: Now SKKIIUUPP!! see I done told ya, you keep talking bout people they gone show up wanting smoke. That's why my mama told me don't go up to nobody face talking spit if you ain't ready to swing @russwest44 Shannon: Now SKKIIUUPP!! see I done told ya, you keep talking bout people they gone show up wanting smoke. That's why my mama told me don't go up to nobody face talking spit if you ain't ready to swing https://t.co/isW9d5JFud

Skip still called that man Bosh Spice in his face



He’ll definitely “Westbrick” to Russell Westbrook face twitter.com/russwest44/sta… Russell Westbrook @russwest44 Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. twitter.com/realskipbayles… Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. twitter.com/realskipbayles… Never forget when Chris Bosh confronted Skip bayless for calling him “Bosh Spice”Skip still called that man Bosh Spice in his faceHe’ll definitely “Westbrick” to Russell Westbrook face Never forget when Chris Bosh confronted Skip bayless for calling him “Bosh Spice”Skip still called that man Bosh Spice in his face 😭😭😭He’ll definitely “Westbrick” to Russell Westbrook face 😭 twitter.com/russwest44/sta… https://t.co/6qSbhAHn0k

Former and current NBA players show support for Russell Westbrook in his altercation with Skip Bayless

Former and current NBA players have been vocal recently whenever criticism against them or their colleagues goes out of hand. Russell Westbrook is among the players respected by his peers in the league, and a few of them supported him in his latest altercation with Skip Bayless.

Former OKC Thunder teammate Paul George posted an Instagram story, captioning the post:

"Real s**t"

Meanwhile, Richard Jefferson referenced Skip Bayless' comments, sharing his opinion on the situation. He labeled it as one of the reasons behind players entering the media space to shut down critics. Jefferson wrote on Twitter:

"Y’all wondering why former players are coming in to the media space with a chip on their shoulders. They tired of this"

Richard Jefferson @Rjeff24 Russell Westbrook @russwest44 Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. twitter.com/realskipbayles… Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. twitter.com/realskipbayles… Y’all wondering why former players are coming in to the media space with a chip on their shoulders. They tired of this 🤬 twitter.com/russwest44/sta… Y’all wondering why former players are coming in to the media space with a chip on their shoulders. They tired of this 🤬 twitter.com/russwest44/sta…

Former player Eddie A. Jones launched a scathing attack on Bayless, claiming the Fox Sports analyst hides in his studio.

Russell Westbrook has been at the center of heavy criticism over the last year. His underwhelming form was deemed one of the reasons the Lakers failed to make the playoffs.

Westbrook will be determined to shut down the noise surrounding him once the new season begins. He will look to evolve his game under new head coach Darvin Ham and help the Lakers achieve a successful year.

