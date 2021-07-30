Russell Westbrook to LA Lakers: Winners and Losers of this blockbuster trade

The LA Lakers are going all-out to reclaim the Larry O'Brien trophy this year after they brought in 'Mr. Triple-Double', Russell Westbrook, in a blockbuster trade on Thursday evening.

While the 2021 NBA Draft was the main event of the night, in the background the Lakers were busy putting together what could be the most-impactful deal of the offseason. Along with Russell Westbrook, they received the Washington Wizards' 2024 and 2028 second-round picks. Going in the opposite direction, the LA Lakers parted ways with forward Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, as well as the 22nd pick in last night's draft, which turned out to be Isaiah Jackson.

The trade has put the LA Lakers straight back into contention as the favorites to win another title next season and gives Russell Westbrook the chance to compete for his first ring.

In this article, we will weigh up who the winners and losers are from the deal.

Who are the winners and losers of Russell Westbrook's trade to the LA Lakers?

Winner: Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook was dominant this season for the Washington Wizards

The first, and most standout, winner of this trade will be Russell Westbrook. Despite averaging a monstrous triple-double across the 2020-21 campaign, he and Bradley Beal were never going to be able to do enough to help the Washington Wizards topple the Eastern Conference's elite.

Furthermore, the franchise is now facing an offseason with little wiggle room to bring in additional talent and rumors had already begun that Beal could want out this summer. However, it was Westbrook who was the first domino to fall and will be excited at his upcoming prospects with the LA Lakers.

Aside from his time spent in Oklahoma City with a younger Kevin Durant and James Harden, Westbrook has not since played with two similar superstars on the same team as him, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Combining with James, a close friend off the court, and AD, will suit Russell Westbrook's game down to a tee. He can take up part of LeBron's ball-handling duties with his immense passing game, he is an elite defensive competitor and gives the two a third, reliable, scoring option to look for on offense.

🤯 Tie all-time triple-double record

🤯 Knock down go-ahead free throws

🤯 Seal the game with the clutch block



WHAT A NIGHT FOR @RUSSWEST44! pic.twitter.com/XSJ6TA5MKq — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2021

'Brodie' has paid his dues in the league. Firstly, trying his best to lead the Thunder to success in the playoffs, even after Durant left him for the Warriors. Then, guiding the Wizards into an unlikely postseason appearance by leading the league in assists per game this year. He has a chance to move home to LA and compete for a first NBA title, arguably the only accolade his illustrious career is missing.

Loser: Kyle Kuzma

LA Lakers' former forward Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma's postseason performances and inability to progress into a third, elite scorer that the LA Lakers needed this year were part of the reasons why he was involved in the trade to acquire Russell Westbrook. Although he may feel hard done by, the 26-year-old was always likely to be used as a tradeable asset for the Lakers given his contract. Furthermore, he still warrants some value considering his rebounding ability and improving three-point shot, which will have helped in swaying the Wizards to complete the deal.

Moving from the LA Lakers, with whom he was drafted in 2017, to the Washington Wizards is disappointing for a player who was integral to the franchise's championship run last year. While he could receive more playing time in Washington and more shots, it is unlikely that he will be competing for another title in the short-term.

Kuzma & Harrell are viewed by Washington as assets to acquire Spencer Dinwiddie from Brooklyn. https://t.co/27EXqIFoRF — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) July 29, 2021

The silver lining could be in what the Washington Wizards decided to do with Kuzma and Harrell. Rumors immediately emerged in the wake of the blockbuster trade that the two could be used as assets in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, which wouldn't be the worst place to land.

Winner: LA Lakers

LA Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis

After Russell Westbrook, the biggest winners from this trade are undoubtedly the LA Lakers. In the 32-year-old they have another former MVP of the league, one of the best all-round players to have played the game, a two-time scoring champion, three-time assist champion and most importantly, a winner.

The Lakers really went all out to make the most of their years left with LeBron James in this deal and are going to benefit hugely from it. As mentioned, Westbrook can relieve James of some of his point guard duties. Not only that, Westbrook can run the floor completely on his own if necessary, giving LeBron back the space he needs to be aggressive in the paint.

On defense, he fits in perfectly with the LA Lakers' solidity. He averaged over two steals per season for four years in a row with OKC and has grabbed 1.8 per game over his career. Last season, he averaged 7.6 defensive rebounds and had a defensive win share of 3.2. He is a known warrior who will do anything to help his team win.

Aside from his efforts on the floor, Russell Westbrook is yet another experienced head for the LA Lakers locker room. He has competed in the playoffs eleven times and gone deep on four occasions (playing more than 16 games). His unselfish play and ability to find the right shot or compete for the game-clinching rebound is what makes him such a great teammate.

Loser: Buddy Hield

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield

Prior to the LA Lakers swooping in to sign Russell Westbrook, they did have their sights on Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield. The 28-year-old sharpshooter was all but ready to pack his bags before the Lakers' similar trade package caught the eye of the Wizards instead.

Hield would have added tremendous outside scoring for the LA Lakers but not the experience nor the all-round play that Westbrook brings. Both the shooting guard and the Kings franchise were ready to part ways and this deal has rather thwarted their plans.

Winner: Golden State Warriors

Bradley Beal could also leave the Washington Wizards to move to the Golden State Warriors

Out of the LA Lakers' trade for Russell Westbrook could rise an opportunity for one of their Western Conference rivals, the Golden State Warriors. Rumors have swirled recently that the Dubs could be pursuing Westbrook's teammate in Washington, Bradley Beal, but there were concerns he wouldn't force a trade. Now with his superstar teammate gone, that could be all the incentive the 28-year-old needs to also jump ship.

If the Wizards are considering a full-scale rebuild and bulking out their roster depth, they may agree to a trade with the Warriors that includes their two lottery picks from the 2021 NBA Draft, James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins. However, it still depends on a variety of factors, including both the player's and the organization's willingness to complete such a trade.

While the chance to land Beal is not set in stone for the Warriors, this trade has undoubtedly added further fuel to the fire.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar