NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook being made a scapegoat expedited trade from Houston Rockets

The NBA was astounded when the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets announced a mega-trade involving John Wall and Russell Westbrook. The two stars are considered similar in their playing styles and are on identical contracts. Russell Westbrook, following an unsuccessful season in the Houston Rockets, was apparently unhappy with the situation of the franchise and wanted a trade.

However simple on paper, lots of complications and emotions are factors for a trade of this magnitude. The Houston Rockets were in a tough situation and reports suggest Russell Westbrook was being named a scapegoat in the process.

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook faces blame for the Houston Rockets' loss

Russell Westbrook

The Houston Rockets had a disappointing postseason exit in the 2020 NBA playoffs. The team lost in 5 games to the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Semi-Finals and people in the organization passed the blame to Russell Westbrook's performance.

Sources close to Russell Westbrook believe Westbrook was being made out to be a 'scapegoat of sorts' for Houston’s playoff meltdown, per @TheAthleticNBA pic.twitter.com/D1PhfEnnQR — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 4, 2020

Russell Westbrook, who had contracted the COVID-19 virus and followed with a quad injury, didn't play for the Rockets' first four games of the 2020 playoffs. According to a report by The Athletic, due to Westbrook's subpar performance, the Houston Rockets could easily blame him for the team's postseason meltdown. Many believe the loss to the LA Lakers is the reason why Russell Westbrook and James Harden decided to leave Houston.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook

The Houston Rockets failed to establish chemistry between Harden and Westbrook and after a postseason disappointment, the duo reportedly wanted to leave. The two didn't complement each other like most guards, as both are extremely ball-dominant and want to orchestrate the team's offense their way. The trade for either guard was inevitable as the duo are both north of 30 and are in a "win-now" situation.

The Rockets traded Russell Westbrook for John Wall since and appear ready to try next season with James Harden retaining his spot atop the Rockets' lineup.

