Russell Westbrook vs Chris Paul: Statistical deep dive to determine Clippers’ ultimate backup PG choice 

The LA Clippers are reportedly targeting a reunion with former franchise point guard Chris Paul. However, questions have arisen regarding whether the 19-year veteran would mark an upgrade over backup point guard Russell Westbrook.

Paul is coming off a career-worst statistical year with the Golden State Warriors, getting relegated to a bench role for the first time. Nevertheless, he was still paid like a star, earning $30.8 million.

The 12-time All-Star also has a $30 million team option for next season, which the Warriors can decline to make him a free agent this summer. Per NBA insider Marc Stein's Sunday report, the Warriors "continue to explore their trade options with Paul's trade-friendly contract" ahead of Friday's contract-guarantee deadline.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If Golden State ultimately parts ways with the veteran, Stein named the LA Lakers and Paul's ex-team, the Clippers, as two potential free-agency suitors.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I keep hearing that Paul, if he actually makes it to free agency at some point, would draw interest from the Clippers as well as the Lakers," Stein said.

Expand Tweet

Westbrook has a $4 million player option with the Clippers for next season, with his opt-in deadline set for Saturday. Thus, Stein's report seemingly indicates that LA could be angling to find the former MVP's replacement.

While Paul had a significantly down year, he still offers steady playmaking, leadership and floor spacing. That contrasts Westbrook's athleticism-dependent playstyle as an energizing inside-the-arc bench scorer and hustle player.

Paul and Westbrook's 2023-24 stats are as follows:

Player GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG 3PM FG% 3PT% FT% Chris Paul 58 26.4 9.2 3.9 6.8 1.2 0.1 1.3 1.3 44.1 37.1 82.7% Russell Westbrook 68 22.5 11.1 5.0 4.5 1.1 0.3 2.1 0.6 45.4 27.3 68.8

Both players made positive overall impacts on their respective squads. The Clippers' net rating was +3.7 with Westbrook on the court and +3.3 with him off the floor. Meanwhile, the Warriors' net rating was +2.8 with Paul on the floor, dropping to +1.8 with him on the bench.

However, given that LA ranked 21st in assists per game (25.6), it could benefit more from Chris Paul's playmaking with its second unit. The 11-time All-NBA selectee could also be a better fit alongside the Clippers' superstar wing duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Chris Paul reportedly interested in joining LA-based team if he enters free agency

If Chris Paul does enter free agency this offseason, it appears he has mutual interest in joining one of the NBA's two LA-based teams.

In his report, Marc Stein noted that "Paul's desire to play as close to his LA-based family as possible is well-known." However, Stein added that "interest in bringing him to the Lakers might not be unanimous within the organization despite Paul's well-chronicled friendship with LeBron James.”

It's unclear which LA team Paul would prefer to join. However, given his reported interest in LA, and the Clippers seemingly being more decisive about targeting him, they could be the favorites to land him.

Also Read: Video of JJ Redick pushing for Chris Paul-LeBron James pairing resurfaces online amid Lakers' major decision: "Lakers feel like a better fit"