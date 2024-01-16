Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis have been key players in the Sacramento Kings' success this season. Their team will visit the Phoenix Suns on January 16, Tuesday at the Footprint Center in Arkansas. This is the third time both teams encounter each other this season with the Kings winning the two previous matchups.

For those who want to catch the action, the game begins at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be shown on television through the Arizona Family Sports networks and NBCSCA. NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy the match through an online live stream.

In the recent injury report of the Sacramento Kings, Keegan Murray is the only player there, marked 'questionable' due to his hip injury. All other players, including Domantas Sabonis, are available against the Suns.

What happened to Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis?

Back in November, Keegan Murray missed four straight games due to a hip injury. He was able to return on December 2 and has not missed a game since then. His hip is still bothering him and has been constantly monitored by the team doctors.

Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis has not missed a game this season but earlier in 2023, he had problems with his ankle. Aside from that, he has a history of hand, back and quad injuries. The Kings' medical staff has ensured that he is good to go every game.

Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis stats vs Phoenix Suns

The last time the Sacramento Kings faced the Suns on December 22, they won won the game by 15 points. Domantas Sabonis tallied a triple-double in that game with 28 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the team in the win.

Keegan Murray was also part of the starting five back then and chipped in with 21 points on an accurate 8-of-13 shooting from the field.

December 8, 2023 was the first time both teams faced each other in the 2023-24 NBA season. The Kings won on the road with the final score settling at 114-106.

Sabonis dominated that time in the paint with 15 points and 17 rebounds while Murray had 13 points before fouling out.

De'Aaron Fox was the Sacramento Kings' top scorer at that time as he reached 34 points along with seven assists and four rebounds. Three players came off the bench for the Kings and contributed double-digit scoring in the win.

