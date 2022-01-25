Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will clash with the Boston Celtics for the first time in the 2021-22 NBA season. The upcoming game will be played at TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday.

The Kings have a 18-30 record going into Tuesday's game. They currently stand 12th in the Western Conference and will head to Boston with three consecutive losses behind them.

Offensively, Sacramento has one of the best three-point shooters. Buddy Hield, who is currently averaging 3.5 threes per game, is currently the third-best downtown shooter in the league.

In De'Aaron Fox, Luke Walton has one of the fastest players and an excellent slasher. However, defensively, they are one of the worst-rated teams in the entire league. They lack a dedicated rim protector and have no exceptional rebounders either.

The Celtics, on the other hand, are frightening on the defensive end. Their defensive rating of 107.6 is ranked fifth in the league. Boston's Robert Williams is one of the best rim protectors in the league, while Marcus Smart is quite capable of pressuring ball handlers.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Kings have not explicitly mentioned any sidelined players for Tuesday's game in their injury report. However, both De'Aaron Fox and Damian Jones have been marked as questionable.

Fox, who is averaging 21 points and 5.2 assists per game, remained active in Sacramento's previous matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile, Damian Jones, the 6'11" center, is averaging 5.6 points and 4.2 rebounds this season and will most likely miss action on Tuesday.

Player Name Status Reason De'Aaron Fox Questionable Ankle Damian Jones Questionable Ankle

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics' recent acquisitions Bol Bol and PJ Dozier will remain sidelined for the foreseeable future. Dozier, who tore his left ACL, is expected to miss the entire season, while Bol is expected to miss 8-2 weeks.

Player Name Status Reason Bol Bol Out Foot PJ Dozier Out ACL

Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

If Fox is deemed unfit to play against the Celts, head coach Luke Walton will most likely Tyrese Haliburton and Terence Davis as the team's starting guards. Both Davis and Haliburton are decent scorers but they cannot make up for Fox's scoring abilities.

The Kings' frontcourt will feature Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley and Richaun Holmes. Bagley, Barnes and Holmes are the three best rebounders on their team.

Boston Celtics

For Boston, Marcus Smart will be Ime Udoka's first choice as the point guard. Smart is currently averaging 5.3 assists and two steals per game. He will play alongside Jaylen Brown on the backcourt.

Jayson Tatum, Boston's top scorer, will start on the frontcourt. Tatum is currently averaging 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.7 three-pointers per game. He will play alongside Al Horford and Robert Williams III.

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Shooting Guard - Terence Davis | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Marvin Bagley III | Center - Richaun Holmes.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard: Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown | Small Forward: Jayson Tatum | Power Forward: Al Horford | Center: Robert Williams III.

