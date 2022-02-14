Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will play against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. These two teams have clashed once before this season. The game resulted in Sacramento's victory and added another blot of loss to Brooklyn's record. The game in discussion was played on February 2 at the Golden 1 Center in California.

The home team saw Chimezie Metu, Harrison Barnes, and Tyrese Haliburton put up spectacular performances to lead their team to a 112-101 victory. Haliburton, who now plays for the Indiana Pacers, registered 12 points, 11 assists and four steals. Meanwhile, the Nets were led by Nic Claxton, who added 23 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to the score sheet.

Both teams have seen many changes to the roster in just 12 days since they played. The Nets have traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers and received Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond in return. There is a high probability that Curry and Drummond will make their debut against the Kings as starters.

Ben Simmons working on his 3-ball with the nets

Meanwhile, the Kings now hold in their ranks one of the best centers in the league. Domantas Sabonis' addition to Sacramento will elevate not only their interior scoring but also their defense. With two consecutive victories behind them, it is yet to be seen whether Sacramento will miss Haliburton and Buddy Hield in the future.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Kings will head to Brooklyn with only two players named on the injury list. Terence Davis will remain sidelined, while Jeremy Lamb, who is questionable, will be assessed leading up to the game. However, it is very unlikely that lamb will suit up in Brooklyn.

Player Name Status Reason Terence Davis Out ECU tendon sprain Jeremy Lamb Questionable Left ankle soreness

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets will host the Kings without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or their latest signing Ben Simmons. While the Slim Reaper is recovering from an MCL sprain, Irving will be ineligible to play because of New York's vaccine mandate. Simmons has been moved to competition reconditioning and is expected to make his debut for the team soon.

Player Name Status Reason Kevin Durant Out MCL Sprain Ben Simmons Out Competition reconditioning Joe Harris Out Left ankle surgery Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to play James Johnson Questionable Right Knee contusion

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

The Kings' backcourt will feature De'Aaron Fox and Justin Holiday. Holiday is a decent downtown shooter and averaged 2.6 threes per game while with the Pacers this season.





22 PTS

14 REB

5 AST

W Domantas Sabonis in his Kings debut:22 PTS14 REB5 AST Domantas Sabonis in his Kings debut:👑 22 PTS👑 14 REB👑 5 AST👑 W https://t.co/BEpyqdpF7J

Meanwhile, Harrison Barnes, Maurice Harkless and Domantas Sabonis will start on the frontcourt. Sabonis is averaging 19 points, 12.5 rebounds, and six assists per game in his two appearances for Sacramento.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets will start their latest signing Seth Curry on 2 while Patty Mills takes the point position. Curry is one of the most efficient three-point shooters in the history of the game and is currently averaging 40% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made threes per game.

Brooklyn's frontcourt will feature Bruce Brown, Kessler Edwards and Andre Drummond. Brown has started two of the last three games and will most likely start again on Monday.

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Justin Holiday | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Maurice Harkless | Center - Domantas Sabonis.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Patty Mills | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - Kessler Edwards | Center - Andre Drummond.

