Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - August 7th, 2020

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Friday, August 7th, 5 PM ET (Saturday 2:30 AM IST)

Venue: The Arena (WWOS) | Orlando, FL

Both Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets have gone through a mixed bag of results in the NBA bubble. These teams will be looking to win this game to get back on track to finish in the playoff spot in their respective conferences. The Sacramento Kings won their last game against playoff hopefuls New Orleans Pelicans while the Brooklyn Nets lost against eastern conference title contenders Boston Celtics.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings showed resurgence against the New Orleans Pelicans as Bogdan Bogdanovic exhibited a sumptuous shooting performance against them. The Sacramento Kings will be hoping they see some more of that against the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Luke Walton will be counting on star point guard De'Aaron Fox to lead the scoring while sharp shooter Buddy Hield will also play a pivotal role in a key game for the Sacramento Kings.

Key Player - Bogdan Bogdanovic

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

Bogdan Bogdanovic dazzled in a scintillating display against the New Orleans Pelicans as he scored 35 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and dished out 5 assists for the Sacramento Kings. The Brooklyn Nets defence will have to be wary of his shooting and passing skills. Head coach Luke Walton relies on him to take over ball handling duty from De'Aaron Fox when he rests so it won't be surprising to see Bogdanovic finish with a bunch of assists.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Richaun Holmes

Brooklyn Nets Preview

It is fair to say that the Brooklyn Nets are punching above their weight in the NBA bubble as they are missing high profile stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Both the players have NBA championship experience which the Brooklyn Nets are certainly missing in the NBA bubble. However, players like shooting guard Caris LeVert and small forward Joe Harris have risen to the occasion for the Brooklyn Nets. The Brooklyn Nets would be looking to put in a good performance and upset the Sacramento Kings like they did against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player- Caris LeVert

New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets

Caris LeVert has blossomed into a legitimate star for the Brooklyn Nets in the absence of Kyrie Irving ( out for most of the season) and Kevin Durant. His statline of 18 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game shows that. He has been the go to option for scoring for the Brooklyn Nets. He is an able ball handler too, so the Sacramento Kings will have to play good wing defence against him in order to stop him from having a terrific outing.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Tyler Johnson, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Lance Thomas, Jarrett Allen

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets Match Prediction

It can be an extremely close game as both the teams would be looking to win at any cost. Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets are chasing a playoff spot and we can expect to see a high octane affair.The Brooklyn Nets are capable of pulling off an upset. However, the Sacramento Kings boast of a better starting lineup and that should give them an edge in this fixture.

Where to watch Kings vs Nets ?

Local broadcast of the game will be available on NBC Sports California. You can also live stream this match-up via NBA League Pass.

