Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - February 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will face the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at the Barclays Center. Sacramento won their first game ten days ago, and will look to sweep the season series against the slumping Nets.

The revamped Kings are looking better than they’ve ever had this season. They’ve played with more energy and hustle since the trade deadline. Domantas Sabonis, who is the Kings’ biggest acquisition, has fit in seamlessly with the team. De’Aaron Fox continued his recent good form with an outstanding performance in the 123-110 win against the Washington Wizards.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are now on an 11-game losing streak. Their latest loss (115-111) was a close one against the Miami Heat, who had their Big 3 of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. Brooklyn impressively kept the game close behind Kyrie Irving, but could not just get over the hump.

Irving won’t see action yet again on the Nets’ home floor. It will take the rest of the players on the roster to make up for the absence of Kevin Durant, Irving and the newly acquired Ben Simmons. Seth Curry and Andre Drummond could make their debuts for the Nets after the Simmons-James Harden swap.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Monday, February 14; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, February 15; 6:00 PM IST).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The new-look Sacramento Kings played excellent basketball in the last two games. [Photo: Sactown Royalty]

The Sacramento Kings looked lifeless before the trade deadline. It’s uncertain if they can keep their current form up, but they have significantly improved in terms of determination and grit after shaking up the roster.

How the entry of Domantas Sabonis in the lineup would affect their play was the big question after the trade deadline. In just two games, though, Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox have already developed decent chemistry, which bodes well for the team.

The Kings are already reaping the benefits of the two-time All-Star’s rebounding, passing ability and savviness. His insertion into the lineup has seemingly revitalized the team.

The Sacramento Kings are 13th in the West right now after their listless performance in the last few weeks. If they can sustain this form, they could challenge for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Key Player - De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox no longer has to share the limelight with the emerging Tyrese Haliburton, who was traded to the Indiana Pacers in the Sabonis deal. The Sacramento Kings have invested their full trust in the 24-year-old point guard, hoping he could be the biggest building block to turn the franchise around.

Fox’s scoring is down by almost five points compared to last season, after a rough first few months. He has nicely recovered since then, though, and is looking like the player the Kings could lean on to lead them to relevance.

In his last ten games, Fox has averaged 23.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists. The Kings will need him at his best as they seek a place in the play-in tournament.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De’Aaron Fox | G - Harrison Barnes | F - Justin Holiday | F - Maurice Harkless | C - Domantas Sabonis.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Seth Curry and Andre Drummond could make their first appearance for the Brooklyn Nets against the Sacramento Kings. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Brooklyn Nets are back at the Barclays Center, which means they will not have Kyrie Irving. Irving has played quite well since being reinstated into the lineup; he was spectacular against the Miami Heat.

Without Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons, the ultra-talented point guard tallied 29 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block against the Heat. Despite all the attention focused on him, Irving could still produce and lead the Nets to a near-upset win over Miami.

Reinforcement comes with the availability of Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. While chemistry could be an issue, having those two could greatly help the Nets, as their new Big 3 will miss this game.

Key Player - Patty Mills

Sean Marks probably never thought he’d rely on Patty Mills as much as he has this season.

The Brooklyn Nets’ drama-filled season has caused them so many setbacks. Despite all the hoopla, the Australian superstar has remained steadfast and ready. The definition of a pro’s pro is seemingly made for the energetic combo guard.

Mills is averaging 13.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season. His contribution is far beyond what the numbers suggest, though. The Nets have counted on him for his leadership and character amid a trying campaign.

The Brooklyn Nets’ youthful role players should learn a thing or two about the veteran sharpshooter.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Cam Thomas | G - Patty Mills| F - Seth Curry | F - Blake Griffin | C - Andre Drummond.

Kings vs Nets Prediction

The Sacramento Kings are displaying the kind of hustle and energy that was missing from them this season. They will face a slumping Brooklyn Nets team that hasn’t played an official game with their new acquisitions. Considering the same, the Kings could extend their winning streak against the Nets.

Where to watch the Kings vs Nets game?

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup will be available via YES Network and NBC Sports California.

