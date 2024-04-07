Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 7, 2024 

The Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets game on Sunday marks the final matchup between the two teams in the regular season. Their first game on Dec. 11 saw the Kings secure a 131-118 victory over the Nets. With only five games remaining for Sacramento this season, each game will be crucial leading up to the NBA Playoffs.

During their first head-to-head meeting, De'Aaron Fox led the way for the Kings by dropping 29 points (10-of-22 shooting, including 5-of-10 from the 3-point range), eight assists and 3 rebounds. Additionally, Keegan Murray also contributed 24 points (9-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-4 from the 3-point range) and three rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miles Bridges led all scorers for the Nets with his 22-point outing (6-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-5 from the 3-point range), five assists and five rebounds. The team ended up shooting 47.7%, including 48.3% from beyond the arc, but that effort was not enough to slow down Sacramento's 51.1% shooting.

The Kings are ninth (44-33 record) in the Western Conference, while the Nets are 11th (31-47 record) in the Eastern Conference.

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

Sunday night's matchup between the Kings and the Nets will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn.

NBA fans can check out the game live through NBA League Pass, Yes Network and NBCSCA. Additionally, they can also stay tuned into the game through the following radio stations: SiriusXM, 101.9 FM / 660 AM and Sactown Sports 1140 AM.

Moneyline: Kings (-310), Nets (+250)

Spread: Kings -7.5 (-110), Nets +7.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Kings o216.5 (-110), Nets u217.5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Kings are eyeing a bounce-back performance after coming off disappointing losses. During Friday night's loss to the Boston Celtics, Sacramento took a point lead after Boston sat their starters and rolled with their bench unit in the fourth quarter.

However, they weren't able to capitalize, as the Celtics eventually won 101-100.

The Nets, meanwhile, will look to even the season series record at 1-1. They are on a two-game winning streak after Saturday night's 113-103 victory.

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Kings' injury report has listed Malik Monk (Mcl Sprain) and Kevin Huerter (shoulder) as out.

Theie starting five will be:

PG: De'Aaron Fox | SG: Keon Ellis | SF: Harrison Barnes | PF: Keegan Murray | C: Domantas Sabonis

Davion Mitchell and Trey Lyles will be the prominent contributors to the team's second unit alongside Alex Len.

Meanwhile, the Nets' injury report included Ben Simmons (back), Keita Bates-Diop (shin), Dariq Whitehead (shin), Dennis Smith Jr. (hip) and Cameron Johnson (toe) as out.

The Nets will run this starting lineup:

PG: Dennis Schroder | SG: Cam Thomas | SF: Mikal Bridges | PF: Dorian Finney-Smith | C: Nic Claxton

When it comes to the Nets' bench unit, Trendon Watford, Noah Clowney and Lonnie Walker IV will be relied on for their production, considering the team's sidelined main contributors.

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

The Kings are considered favorites against the spread this season and are 33-42-3. Additionally, Bleacher Nation's Austin Harper has listed Sacramento as underdogs by 7.5 points or more 14 times this season and covered the spread once.

Meanwhile, Harper listed the Nets as the moneyline underdogs in 11 games, featuring odds of +250 or longer, and losing each contest.

Moreover, the Kings rank 13th offensively (116.3) and 19th defensively (115.1), while the Nets are 22nd offensively (113.1) and 21st defensively (115.6).

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Sacramento Kings have the advantage against the Nets. With the Nets lacking one of their main scorers, Cam Thomas, the Kings could take advantage of the situation.

Moreover, fans can expect a big game from De'Aaron Fox, who has averaged 21.1 points, 6.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 10 games for the Nets.