Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will make a trip to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls in a cross-conference clash between the two teams. This will be the first time both sides meet this season, as the Kings are completing a three-game road trip.

The Kings are coming off a 109-85 loss against the Brooklyn Nets a couple of nights ago. De’Aaron Fox led both teams in scoring, racking up 26 points in the fixture. But, new signee Seth Curry’s 23 points proved to be more valuable – giving the Nets a win after 11 games.

The Bulls extended their win-streak to four games after beating the San Antonio Spurs 120-109 in their previous fixture. All-Star DeMar DeRozan shot an efficient 66.7% from the field, scoring 40 points, along with seven assists. That made it his third 40-point game of the season.

Sacramento (22-37) are ranked 13th in the Western Conference standings and are looking to make a push for the Play-In tournament spot. Their tough run of fixtures will continue as they face a solid Denver Nuggets squad twice after this encounter with the Bulls.

Chicago (37-21) are second in the Eastern Conference standings with three games left of their six-game home stand. They have gone 3-0 in that stretch so far and will look to continue their perfect run.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Shooting guard Jeremy Lamb is listed as questionable, dealing with soreness in his left knee. Terrence Davis picked up an injury to his left wrist, subsequently undergoing surgery and is expected to be out for a while. All other players are available for Alvin Gentry’s rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Jeremy Lamb Questionable Left ankle soreness Terrence Davis Out Right wrist ECU tendon recovery

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Bulls will play without the services of Lonzo Ball and Zach Lavine as they both recover from their respective left knee injuries. Alex Caruso will also miss the game, nursing an injury to his right wrist, while Patrick Williams is out with a torn ligament in his left wrist.

Forward Javonte Green is listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain, while Marko Simonovic – who is on a G-League assignment – is listed as probable.

Player Name Status Reason Javonte Green Questionable Left ankle sprain Marko Simonovic Probable G League - on assignment Lonzo Ball Out Left knee meniscus tear Alex Caruso Out Right wrist fracture Zach LaVine Out Left knee injury Patrick Williams Out Left wrist ligament tear

Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

De’Aaron Fox and Justin Holiday will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Harrison Barnes filling the small forward position. Maurice Harkless will be the Kings’ starting power forward, with the newly acquired 6-foot 11-inch Domantas Sabonis starting at center.

Donte DiVincenzo, Davion Mitchell and Richaun Holmes are expected to provide valuable contributions, coming off the bench. Chimezie Metu and Josh Jackson could also contribute to the second unit on the night.

Chicago Bulls

Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White are expected to be the Bulls’ starting backcourt players, and have both contributed effectively thus far. Troy Brown is likely to assume a small forward role in the absence of Javonte Green.

The Bulls’ leading scorer DeMar DeRozan will be their starting power forward as a result of the reshuffle at the other forward position, with Nikola Vucevic guarding the paint at the center position.

Derrick Jones, Malcolm Hill and Matt Thomas are likely to see significant minutes in the upcoming fixture, with many players missing. Tony Bradley is also available to bolster the second unit's frontcourt.

Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard – De’Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard – Justin Holiday | Small Foward – Harrison Barnes | Power Forward – Maurice Harkless | Center – Domantas Sabonis.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard – Ayo Dosunmu | Shooting Guard – Coby White | Small Foward – Troy Brown | Power Forward – DeMar DeRozan | Center – Nikola Vucevic.

