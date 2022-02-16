Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - February 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Continuing their homestand for a fourth game, the Chicago Bulls will host the Sacramento Kings for the first time this season, at the United Center on Wednesday, February 16.

The Kings are coming off an 85-109 loss against the Brooklyn Nets, which snapped their two-game winning streak. The Kings are now 22-37 record on the season. Meanwhile, the Bulls are coming off a solid 120-109 win against the San Antonio Spurs. They have firmly established themselves as the second seed with a 37-21 season record.

Match Details

Fixture - Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, February 16, 2022; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, February 17, 2022; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL

Sacramento Kings Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings

Although the Sacramento Kings will head into their next game on the back of a loss, they have shown solid potential after making personnel changes to their roster.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Pacers are sending Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday to the Kings in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, per @wojespn The Pacers are sending Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday to the Kings in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, per @wojespn https://t.co/Z1kI6umtW9

The Kings were active on the trading front before the deadline. Acquiring the likes of Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo, among others, Sacramento now have some good pieces in their rotation.

The loss against Brooklyn saw a disappointing performance from the Kings, especially in offense. They were absolutely stifled by Brooklyn's defensive intensity as the Kings saw only three players record double-digit scoring.

With De'Aaron Fox leading the charge with 26 points, the Kings will need more players to step up.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantaas Sabonis in action for the Indiana Pacers

A key player for the Sacramento Kings in their upcoming away fixture could be Domantas Sabonis. A recent acquisition at the trade deadline in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Sabonis can be a solid contributor going forward.

In his debut game with the Kings, Sabonis recorded a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds and five assists to deliver a win to Sacramento. Although the last outing against the Nets saw a poor outing from the Lithuanian big man, he showed a lot of potential to be a contributor for the team.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



Domantas Sabonis had 22 PTS (10/19 FG), 14 REB, 5 AST & the W during his

"Feels amazing to get a win. The fans are great. Love it."Domantas Sabonis had 22 PTS (10/19 FG), 14 REB, 5 AST & the W during his @SacramentoKings debut! "Feels amazing to get a win. The fans are great. Love it." Domantas Sabonis had 22 PTS (10/19 FG), 14 REB, 5 AST & the W during his @SacramentoKings debut! https://t.co/KBmI2wZtAh

Against the Chicago Bulls, the Kings big man will face off against Nikola Vucevic. While the Kings will enjoy a significant size advantage in the frontcourt, the battle between Sabonis and Vucevic could determine the game's outcome.

Should Sabonis succeed in outrebounding Vucevic and establishing himself as a solid presence in the paint, the Kings could enjoy success by allowing their big man to make plays out of the post.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Justin Holiday | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Maurice Harkless | F - Domantas Sabonis

Chicago Bulls Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed an impressive run of wins in their last few games. Despite being plagued with severe injury issues, the Bulls have managed to hang onto their position as the second seed in the East.

A lot of their success in this period can be attributed to the awe-inspiring performances of DeMar DeRozan. Taking on a massive responsibility at the offensive end without Zach LaVine, DeRozan has been a driving force for the Bulls.

NBA @NBA DeMar DeRozan earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 17 by leading the @chicagobulls to a 3-1 record while putting up 36.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 4.8 APG! DeMar DeRozan earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 17 by leading the @chicagobulls to a 3-1 record while putting up 36.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 4.8 APG! https://t.co/DNagJoC4Fg

Although against a solid defensive unit like the Spurs saw a lot of turnovers, Chicago enjoyed a steady offensive rhythm. Four players recorded double-digit scoring, and the team shot 52.3% from the field.

Riding a four-game win streak, Chicago have significant momentum heading into their next game.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

Demar DeRozan warms up ahead of a game.

A key player for the Chicago Bulls in their upcoming home fixture could be DeMar DeRozan. Seemingly at the top of his game as he gears up to make an appearance as an All-Star starter, DeRozan has emerged as a potential MVP candidate for the season.

He has seemed virtually unstoppable through the month of February. Although his season average of 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game is impressive, he has had a recent uptick in scoring. De Rozan is averaging 34.3 points along with 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Coming off a 40-point performance against his former team, the San Antonio Spurs, DeRozan notched his fourth straight game with 35+ points.

In their next game, the Bulls are likely to see DeRozan take up most of the scoring load.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Coby White | G - Ayo Dosunmu | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic

Kings vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls should emerge as the winners in their matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Although the clash should be an interesting one, considering the recent personnel changes made by the Kings, the Bulls are a tough team to beat at home. Considering the momentum they have and the form DeRozan is in, Sacramento could struggle to challenge the second-best team in the East.

Sacramento will have to come into the game all guns blazing. Running an offense through Sabonis would be their best hope, considering Nikola Vucevic's relatively poor defense.

Where to watch the Kings vs Bulls game?

The Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 670 The Score or TUDN 1200 AM as well.

