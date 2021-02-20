Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - February 20, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls will return to their home court for a matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

The Bulls faced the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers on Friday but could not create enough offense for a victory. The Kings, on the other hand, have struggled recently, carrying a five-game losing streak into this matchup.

Each of these teams will be looking to gain momentum and climb up the standings before the All-Star Break.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, February 20th, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Sacramento Kings Preview

#24 Buddy Hield and #5 De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings

Advertisement

The Sacramento Kings have fallen out of rhythm recently, dropping five straight games and falling to 12-16 on the season. Their average margin of defeat has been 10.4 points during the losing skid.

Despite the contributions of De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, the Kings have been unable to keep pace with opposing offenses.

As they travel to the windy city for a meeting with the Chicago Bulls, the Sacramento Kings have a chance to make some adjustments against an equally struggling squad.

Key Player - Harrison Barnes

With the threat of Zach LaVine looming, Harrison Barnes will be called upon to have a great night on both ends of the floor.

The 6'8" forward presents a quality matchup for LaVine, averaging 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Barnes is expected to return on Saturday after being out day-to-day with a foot strain.

Harrison Barnes' foot strain causing to him to miss his first game after playing in 176 games in a row. First game he's missed as a Kings player. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 19, 2021

Advertisement

Barnes has been having a breakout season in Sacramento, putting up his best numbers to date in a Kings uniform. With the Kings in need of a win, the 10-year NBA veteran Harrison Barnes could bring the spark they need against the Chicago Bulls.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

F Nemanja Bjelica, F Marvin Bagley III, F Harrison Barnes, G De'Aaron Fox, G Buddy Hield

Chicago Bulls Preview

Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls gave the Philadelphia 76ers a tough game on Friday. However, their defense ran out of gas late in the game, leading to a 7-point defeat. The Bulls dropped to 12-16 with the loss, the same record as the Sacramento Kings.

While this is a non-conference matchup, both of these teams are fighting to stay "on the bubble" and squeeze into the playoffs. The Chicago Bulls have won 3 of their last 5 games and seem to be moving in the right direction.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

The key to victory for the Chicago Bulls will be Zach LaVine. The 25-year-old guard is averaging a team-leading 28.5 points per game, taking on a majority of the workload in the wake of Lauri Markkanen's injury.

Advertisement

RESPECT. Zach LaVine was 3rd in player voting. pic.twitter.com/2LKK2yi2Hm — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 19, 2021

In his last 10 games, LaVine has put up ridiculous offensive numbers. The Bulls' star is averaging 31 points on 54% shooting including an incredible 51% three-point percentage.

With LaVine heating up, the Chicago Bulls will be very dangerous on their home court on Saturday.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, G Garrett Temple, F Patrick Williams, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Kings vs Bulls Prediction

The Chicago Bulls had many positives to take from their last game against the Philadelphia 76ers. They have been trending positively, winning three of their last five games and fighting for a spot in the East.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are winless in their last five games and could really use some momentum before the All-Star Weekend.

Following their strong showing on Friday, the advantage will go to Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.

Where to watch Kings vs Bulls

The game will be broadcast live locally on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports California. International viewers can also stream the match live on the NBA League Pass.