Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 6 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. The Kings previously defeated the Cavaliers 119-123 at home during their previous meeting in March.

With five regular-season games remaining for both teams, the Cavaliers (62-15) have already clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Kings (37-40) are in a tight battle to maintain their spot in the bottom half of the West's play-in tournament.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Reports

Kings injury report for Apr. 6

The Kings will be without Jake LaRavia for the contest while Keegan Murray is listed as questionable to play.

Player Status Injury Keegan Murray Questionable (GTD) Thumb Jake LaRavia Out

Thumb

Cavaliers injury report for Apr. 6

On the other hand, the Cavaliers have Ty Jerome and Dean Wade listed as questionable, and their participation will be a game-time decision.

Player Status Injury Ty Jerome Questionable (GTD) Knee Dean Wade Questionable (GTD) Illness

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting lineups and depth charts

Kings starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 6

The Kings may use a starting lineup of Keon Ellis (PG), Zach LaVine (SG), DeMar DeRozan (SF), Keegan Murray (PF) and Domantas Sabonis (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Keon Ellis Markelle Fultz Malik Monk SG Zach LaVine

Keon Ellis Mason Jones SF DeMar DeRozan Doug McDermott Zach LaVine PF Keegan Murray*

Trey Lyles Isaac Jones C Domantas Sabonis Jonas Valanciunas Trey Lyles

Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 6

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are projected to deploy a starting lineup of Darius Garland (PG), Donovan Mitchell (SG), Max Strus (SF), Evan Mobley (PF) and Jarrett Allen (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Darius Garland Ty Jerome* Donovan Mitchell SG Donovan Mitchell Sam Merrill Max Strus SF Max Strus De'Andre Hunter Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley Dean Wade* De'Andre Hunter C Jarrett Allen Evan Mobley Tristan Thompson

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview

The Sacramento Kings have won three of their last 10 outings and are coming off a 125-102 road win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Domantas Sabonis led their victory charge in the game with his double-double performance of 24 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have won six of their last 10 games and are riding a three-game winning streak following their 114-113 road victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Evan Mobley led them to the win with his double-double of 25 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and three blocks.

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Kings-Cavaliers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV, and locally on NBCS-CA and FDSOH. It is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

