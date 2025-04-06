Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2025

The Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Sunday. Sacramento is 10th in the West with a 37-40 record, while Cleveland is first in the East with a 62-15 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 128 times in the regular season, with the Kings holding a 66-62 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on March 19 when the Kings won 123-119 behind DeMar DeRozan’s 27 points. Evan Mobley led the Cavs with 31 points and 10 rebounds.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 6, at Rocket Arena. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio and NBCSCA. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Kings (+350) vs. Cavaliers (-450)

Spread: Kings (+10) vs. Cavaliers (-10)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o236.5) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u236.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Kings are in the final play-in spot in the West with five games left on the schedule. They are 2.0 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns, who continue to struggle without Kevin Durant. There isn’t much scope of movement for Sacramento either as the most it can improve is by going to the ninth spot.

Ad

Sacramento has won just three of the past 10 games but is coming off of a 125-102 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Zach LaVine (25 points and 10 rebounds) and Domantas Sabonis (24 points and 11 rebounds) had double-doubles, while DeMar DeRozan had 22 points.

The Cavaliers have been one of the most dominating teams this season. After starting the preseason winless, they started the season with 15 straight wins. They continued that dominance throughout the season and are seen as the primary challengers to the Boston Celtics’ quest to return to the NBA finals.

Ad

Cleveland is on a three-game win streak and is coming off of a close 114-113 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Donovan Mitchell led the team with 26 points, while Defensive Player of the Year contender Evan Mobley had 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting props

Domantas Sabonis’ points total is set at 18.5. He has crossed that mark in three of his past five games. However, he might struggle against Cleveland’s Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Bet on the under.

Ad

Evan Mobley’s points total is set at 17.5. The oddsmakers favor him to go over and so do we.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Cavs to get an easy win at home. We expect the same, as Cleveland should cover the spread for a win to tie the season series. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 236.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.