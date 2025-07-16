Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 16

The Sacramento Kings continue their 2025 NBA Las Vegas Summer League with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Kings have been unbeaten in the competition, coming off a dominant 94-76 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Nique Clifford led with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists, while Devin Carter added 17 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Cleveland, meanwhile, has won two of three games in the Las Vegas Summer League. Its previous game was a 92-72 victory against the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Forward Jaylon Tyson recorded 21 points, six rebounds and five assists, while guard Tristan Enaruna added 19 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers game details and odds

The Kings versus Cavaliers game will take place at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the contest via FanDuel Sports Network Ohio 1 (Cleveland Feed) and stream via FuboTV.

Moneyline: Kings (-218) vs. Cavaliers (+180)

Spread: Kings (-5.0) vs. Cavaliers (+5.0)

Total (O/U): Kings o184.5 (-110) vs. Cavaliers u184.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Kings (3-0, +12.7 PD) are on a three-game win streak. They've had convincing wins over the Orlando Magic (84-81) on July 10 and against the Chicago Bulls (109-92) on July 12.

Their high-octane offense has seen sophomore guard Devin Carter come alive. He recorded 30 points on 10-for-13 shooting in the win against the Bulls. Meanwhile, 2025 NBA draft, 24th pick Clifford, and the backcourt have consistently spaced and defended well.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, rebounded from a tight 116-115 loss on July 10 to the Indiana Pacers to win two consecutive games. They beat the Milwaukee Bucks 93-83 on July 12 and most recently got the better of the Miami Heat 92-72.

Jaylon Tyson has emerged as the Cavs' best performer, averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, alongside five blocks and five steals. Sophomore two-way Nae'Qwan Tomlin has also come up big, scoring 30 points in the opener and 22 points with five blocks in the win against Milwaukee.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers roster

Here's a look at the Kings and Cavaliers' summer league rosters ahead of their game on Wednesday.

Kings

Name Position Jabri Abdur-Rahim F Daniel Batcho C Dylan Cardwell C Devin Carter G Nique Clifford F Isaiah Crawford F Jon Elmore G Isaac Jones F Mason Jones G Taevion Kinsey G Patrick McCaffery F Isaac Noques G Maxime Raynaud C Isaiah Stevens G

Cavaliers

Name Position Warith Alatishe F Darius Brown G Tristan Enaruna F Chaney Johnson F Denver Jones G Saliou Niang F Norchad Omier C Craig Porter Jr. G Tyrese Proctor G Jaxson Robinson G Kadin Shedrick C Nae'Qwan Tomlin F Jaylon Tyson G

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Kings know that a win against the Cavaliers will secure a top-four solo finish in group play. Meanwhile, for Cleveland, a victory will boost its chances of reaching the Summer League Final, but it's contingent on help from other unbeaten teams.

Fans should expect a tight, high-paced clash, as Sacramento will bring firepower and depth. Cleveland will hope to counter that threat with its versatile two-way forwards and strong bench

Our prediction: Expect the Kings to win

