Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Sacramento Kings begin a three-game road trip on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks. The Kings are coming off a come-from-behind 123-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The Mavericks, on the other hand, defeated the Houston Rockets in Anthony Davis' debut.

Sacramento currently sits ninth in the Western Conference standings at an even 26-26 record, while Dallas is ahead by just a game and a half at 28-25. The two teams are expected to battle it out for a playoff spot later in the season.

Monday's game will be the second matchup of the season between the Kings and Mavs. The Kings won the first one in Sacramento 110-100 on Dec. 30, led by De'Aaron Fox's 33 points. However, Fox is no longer with the Kings, and the Mavs traded Luka Doncic ahead of last Thursday's deadline.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports

Kings

The Sacramento Kings have a healthy roster ahead of Monday's game in Dallas, but they have two players on the injury report. Devin Carter and Isaiah Crawford are both listed as out, but not injured. Carter is currently on assignment in the NBA G League.

Crawford, on the other hand, is signed to a two-way contract, which means he can only be listed on the roster a certain amount of times. He will spend some time in the G League as part of his deal with the Kings.

Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have seven players on their injury report, with four players listed as out and three players listed as questionable. Max Christie, Dante Exum and PJ Washington are set to be evaluated before tip-off, so they'll either be upgraded to available or downgraded to out.

Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin and Dwight Powell are all out for the game. Davis was diagnosed with a groin strain that could keep him out for multiple weeks. Lively and Powell have no timetable for a return, while Martin could be back at the end of the month.

Expand Tweet

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Kings

G - Malik Monk | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Keegan Murray | C - Domantas Sabonis

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Malik Monk Zach LaVine DeMar DeRozan Keegan Murray Domantas Sabonis Daishen Nix Keon Ellis Jake LaRavia Trey Lyles Jonas Valanciunas Devin Carter Mason Jones Doug McDermott Jae Crowder Isaac Jones Isaiah Crawford

Mavericks

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Klay Thompson | F - Naji Marshall | F - PJ Washington | C - Daniel Gafford

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Kyrie Irving Klay Thompson PJ Washington Anthony Davis Daniel Gafford Spencer Dinwiddie Max Christie Naji Marshall Caleb Martin Dereck Lively II Dante Exum Jaden Hardy Kessler Edwards Olivier-Maxence Prosper Dwight Powell Brandon Williams Kylor Kelley

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks game?

The Kings-Mavericks is scheduled to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas at 8:30 p.m. EST. It will be televised on NBC Sports California in Sacramento, and on KFAA and WFAA in Dallas. Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.