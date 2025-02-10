Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 10, 2025

The Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Monday. Sacramento is ninth in the West with a 26-26 record, while Dallas is just above at the eighth spot with a 28-25 record.

The two teams have played each other 184 times in the regular season, with the Mavs holding a 103-81 lead. This will be their second game this season. In their previous game on Dec. 30, Sacramento won 110-100, behind former King De’Aaron Fox’s 33 points, while Spencer Dinwiddie led Dallas with 30 points.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks game details and odds

The Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 10, at American Airlines Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on KFAA/WFAA and NBCSCA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Kings (-105) vs. Mavericks (-115)

Spread: Kings (+1) vs. Mavericks (-1)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o237.5) vs. Mavericks -110 (u237.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Kings got their first win since trading for Zach LaVine when they beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 on Saturday. Domantas Sabonis had 27 points and 16 rebounds, while LaVine had 22 points.

Sacramento is just 4-6 in the past 10 games and needs to improve its record at the earliest if it doesn’t want to fall further down the standings.

Anthony Davis hit the ground running in his first game with the Mavericks on Saturday against the Houston Rockets. He was at his absolute best, with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in 31 minutes of action. But that was all, as he went down with a non-contact injury in the third quarter.

ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania reported Sunday that Davis is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left adductor strain. His absence could stretch out to a month.

The news is expected to anger Dallas fans even further. They showed their displeasure with the Luka Doncic trade on Saturday with protests outside the arena that were mostly directed toward GM Nico Harrison.

Despite Davis exiting the game with an injury, the Mavs built on their lead to win 116-105.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks betting props

Domantas Sabonis’ points total is set at 19.5, which is under his season average of 20.5 points. Bet on Sabonis to have a big game against the Mavericks, who are without most of their centers.

Kyrie Irving’s points total is set at 27.5. This is expected to be a high-scoring game, thus, take a risk and bet on the over.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

Oddsmakers favor the Mavs to get a narrow win at home. We, however, predict the Kings to get a win. Dallas should have a tough time dealing with Anthony Davis’ injury update, and that should reflect on this game. This should be a shootout, with the team total going past 237.5 points.

