Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 3, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings will meet for the third time this season on Monday night, with both teams eager to secure a win as they look to edge back into the automatic playoff positions.

The Kings have been progressing well over the last 10 days, recording consecutive victories over the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets to move up to ninth in the West. Meanwhile, The Mavericks find themselves in the midst of a mini-slump, losing three of their last four games.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips

The Sacramento Kings take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Monday, with the game set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PST).

The game will be available to watch locally on NBCS-CA and KFAA. Fans will also be able to stream the action on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Kings (+105), Mavericks (-125)

Spread: Kings +1.5 (+105), Mavericks -1.5 (-125)

Total (Over/Under): Over 231.5 (-110), Under 231.5 (-110)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks preview

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (Photo Credit: Imagn)

Trading All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox before the trade deadline was a major move, but the Sacramento Kings have done well to adjust. Doug Christie's team is riding a three-game win streak and won seven of its 12 games in February.

The West is competitive this season, but Sacramento has done well to hold on to a play-in spot. The Kings are ninth in the Western Conference with a 32-29 record (tied with the Mavericks). They hold a four-game lead over the Phoenix Suns and a five-game lead over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sacramento has a 16-14 record on the road and a 21-19 record against teams in the West.

The Kings have relied heavily on their offense during the season. They are averaging 116.8 points per game, which is the fourth highest in the conference.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have put up big numbers over the last few weeks. The former Chicago Bulls duo seem to have found a rhythm with the Kings and have combined to make Sacramento one of the most dangerous offenses in the West. DeRozan is averaging 22.0 ppg while LaVine is averaging 22.6 ppg.

The Mavericks are still finding their footing after the blockbuster trade that saw Luka Doncic head to the LA Lakers in early February. Dallas is holding on to the final play-in position with a 32-29 record but have been stumbling off late. They have lost three of their last four games and went 6-6 in February.

Dallas has played better at home and has a 19-12 record at the American Airlines Center.

Jason Kidd's team has proven that they can put points on the board, averaging 115.0 ppg. However, its defense, which is allowing 113.4 ppg, will need to improve if it hopes to make an impact in the postseason.

Injuries continue to be a major concern for the Mavericks, with several of their big-name players out of the lineup. Anthony Davis, Caleb Martin, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II are expected to miss Monday's encounter.

Kyrie Irving has been the central figure for the Mavericks following the trade of Doncic. The veteran point guard is averaging 25.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.7 apg and 1.3 spg.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

The Sacramento Kings have had several different players step up over the last few weeks, but Zach LaVine has made a big impact since his move to the West Coast. The talented shooter has recorded 42, 22 and 20 points in his last three outings. LaVine's point total is set at 23.5, and he should be able to go over the total.

With a long list of injuries, the Dallas Mavericks will turn to Kyrie Irving to steer their offense. The nine-time All-Star finished with at least 30 points in three of his last five games. His points total of 29.5 seems high, but Irving will likely go over that number.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Dallas Mavericks will have the advantage at home, but it's difficult to see how they will cope against a talented Sacramento Kings lineup, especially without many of their frontcourt players.

The Kings are on a strong run, and should be able to make it four-consecutive wins against Dallas on Monday. Expect Sacramento to edge this game in a closely contested battle.

