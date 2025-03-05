Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 5 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Sacramento Kings will travel to Colorado on Wednesday to take on the Denver Nuggets, with both coaches looking to solidify their playoff positions as teams enter the final quarter of the season.

Ad

Led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets remain one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA. They are currently third in the West with a 39-22 record. The Kings have kept themselves in contention in a competitive Western Conference, winning four straight to stay in the play-in positions.

The Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets have already met twice this season, with Denver winning both games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The decision to move on from guard De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline was going to have a massive impact on the lineup, but the Kings have adjusted well. Zach LaVine, who came over from the Chicago Bulls as part of the trade, has fit in well with the team and already has a handful of strong outings under his belt.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Keegan Murray leads the Kings lineup with 57 starts this season. Domantas Sabonis is next on the list with 56, followed by DeMar DeRozan, who has 55.

The Kings will have to manage without Lithuanian-American center Domantas Sabonis, who is still out with a hamstring strain.

Expect to see a starting five that includes Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Zach LaVine and Jonas Valanciunas.

Sacramento Kings depth chart:

G Malik Monk Markelle Fultz Devin Carter G Zach LaVine Keon Ellis Mason Jones F DeMar DeRozan Jake LaRavia Doug McDermott F Keegan Murray Trey Lyles Isaac Jones C Domantas Sabonis (O) Jonas Valanciunas Skal Labissière

Ad

Serbian center Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets lineup in points (28.9), rebounds (12.7), assists (10.4) and steals (1.8). Jamal Murray is also having an exceptional season, averaging 21.4 points and 6.0 assists.

Denver has been consistent with its starting five through most of the season. Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun lead the team with 58 starts each. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are next on the list with 55 and 54 starts, respectively.

Expect the starting five to include Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Ad

Denver Nuggets depth chart:

G Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Jalen Pickett G Christian Braun Julian Stawther Jalen Pickett Trey Alexander F Michael Porter Jr. Hunter Tyson Vlato Cancar Spencer Jones F Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Zeke Nnaji

C Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Dario Saric

Ad

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reacts along side forward Aaron Gordon following a full court basket against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets players to watch

Ad

DeMar DeRozan continues to put up big numbers week after week for the Kings. The All-Star forward is averaging 21.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 3.9 apg. Against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, he finished with a game-high 21 points.

The Nuggets boast one of the most potent offenses in the league, averaging 121.1 ppg, which is the second highest in the West, behind only the Memphis Grizzlies. Nikola Jokic has been the central figure in the lineup. He leads the lineup in points (28.9), rebounds (12.7), assists (10.4) and steals (1.8).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.