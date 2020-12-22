This is one of 13 matchups on December 23, and both teams will debut their 2020-21 season with this game. The Denver Nuggets will be hosting the Sacramento Kings in Ball Arena.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets - NBA Regular Season Game

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 - 9 PM ET (Thursday, December 24th, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

The Sacramento Kings enter the 2020-21 season looking to end their playoff drought, whereas the Denver Nuggets are aiming to make the NBA Finals. The Sacramento Kings will be looking to establish themselves as a legitimate Western Conference playoff team, and they surely have a tough road ahead of them.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets are coming off of one of the best postseason runs in recent NBA history. The team defeated the heavily favored LA Clippers in the second round of the playoffs last season and was called one of the biggest playoff upsets of all-time. The Denver Nuggets became the only team in NBA history to achieve multiple 3-1 comebacks in the same postseason.

We've only seen 13 teams have 3-1 comebacks in NBA playoff history and the Denver Nuggets have two of them...in back-to-back series. UNBELIEVABLE — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 16, 2020

The franchise's title hopes lie on the duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. Murray and Jokic are now compared to some of the best duos in the NBA, and they cemented their legacy by being the top two players in Nuggets history with the highest-scoring single postseasons.

Key Player - Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr.

Ever since his performance in the 2020 NBA playoffs, a lot of attention has fallen on Michael Porter Jr. and his role on the Denver Nuggets. Often talked about as the team's "third option" after Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, Porter Jr. will have to elevate his game and show scoring consistency.

Michael Porter Jr. is ready to show he is a star for the @nuggets https://t.co/bjLMjeZ4oe — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) December 8, 2020

Michael Porter Jr.'s defense has seen improvements, and he has established himself as a three-point threat. He often took threes with no hesitation, and everyone on the team was gushing about his confidence.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Jamal Murray, G Gary Harris, F Michael Porter Jr., F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings are on the cusp of a playoff spot this season. They ranked 21st in rebounds and 27th in blocks last season, and the lack of a bonafide big man always hurt them despite their above-average offense. The Sacramento Kings potentially solved those issues by acquiring Hassan Whiteside in the offseason.

The Kings drafted point guard Tyrese Haliburton in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he has shown much promise.

Key Player - Hassan Whiteside

Hassan Whiteside

A lot of the attention this game will fall on Hassan Whiteside. He averages double-digit rebounds and almost 3 blocks per game every season, and his scoring has remained consistent over the years. As mentioned earlier, he is expected to solve the Kings' big man woes, and a lot of expectations will be on Whiteside.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G De'Aaron Fox, G Buddy Hield, F Harrison Barnes, F Marvin Bagley III, C Hassan Whiteside

Kings vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets are obvious favorites against the Sacramento Kings. The Kings will be entering the game as underdogs, and everyone is aware of the power of the Denver Nuggets offense. The Sacramento Kings, however, beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA preseason after an incredible game-winner by Kyle Guy, and if they replicate their performance from that night, we might see them emerge victorious.

Where to watch Kings vs Nuggets?

Local television coverage for the Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets game will be available on Altitude and NBC Sports California. International fans can catch the game on the NBA League Pass.

