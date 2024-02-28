Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | February 28, 2024

The Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets game is on Wednesday and is part of a six-game slate. This is the fourth time the two Western Conference teams face this season. The Kings have swept all three encounters against the defending champions.

The Kings are coming off a tough 121-110 loss to the Miami Heat, which snapped their three-game winning streak. They are seventh in the Western Conference and just a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are the third-best team in the Western Conference, behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder. They are on a three-game winning streak following a 119-103 win over the Golden State Warriors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets game is at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

TNT has the television broadcast rights while the radio coverage will be handled by ESPN Radio and Altitude Sports Radio. NBA League Pass subscribers have the option to enjoy the game through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Kings (+265) vs Nuggets (-330)

Spread: Kings +8.0 (-110) vs -8.0 Nuggets (-110)

Total (O/U): Kings (u229.0) vs Nuggets (o229.0)

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Preview

The spotlight in the game featuring the Kings and Nuggets will shine on the clash of two European centers, Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis. Both big men are also known as playmakers.

However, the Kings have placed De'Aaron Fox on the injured list and could miss out on a possible matchup with Jamaal Murray. Malik Monk or Davion Mitchell has big shoes to fill if he becomes a late scratch for the Kings.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted lineups

The Nuggets are expected to go with their usual starting five that gave them their first NBA championship: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr.

Monk should get the nod to start at point guard and should be sharing ball-handling duties with Kevin Huerter if De'Aaron Fox doesn't play. Domantas Sabonis should man the center position, while Harisson Barnes and Keegan Murray joins him in the frontcourt.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Betting tips

Domantas Sabonis has been given a prop of 19.5 points for this game. Putting him over is risky as he was far from reaching the mark in the last two games.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic is 26.5 for his prop. The Serbian center has been breaking the scoring mark in the last two games and should as well, as the team is looking to improve their standing ahead of the playoffs.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction

The Nuggets are expected to beat the Kings at home, but the spread of 9.5 points seems to be far-fetched. This should be a closer game, and the spread might not be covered while the total will likey be over.