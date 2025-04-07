Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7, 2025

One of the only two games on Monday, the Sacramento Kings visit Little Caesars Arena to take on the Detroit Pistons. It's an important game for both teams since they have a chance to improve and solidify their place in their respective conferences.
Monday's contest is also the second and final matchup between the two teams this season. The Pistons outlasted the Kings 114-113 at the Golden 1 Center on Dec. 26, with Cade Cunningham putting up 33 points and 10 assists. Malik Beasley added 22 points off the bench.
Fans can watch the game on local channels NBC Sports California in Sacramento and FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. Cable subscribers can catch it on NBA TV, while others can view it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV. Tipoff is scheduled at 7 p.m. EST.
Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds
Moneyline: Kings (+245) vs. Pistons (-305)
Spread: Kings +7.5 (-111) vs. Pistons -7.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Kings o230.5 (-108) vs. Pistons u230.5 (-110)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons Preview
The Kings (38-40) are currently sitting ninth in the West and have no chance to enter the top eight. They have to finish above the Dallas Mavericks if they want homecourt advantage in the first game of the NBA play-in tournament. They have four games left on their schedule.
Meanwhile, the Pistons (43-35) are sixth in the East and have clinched a top six finish. They have no shot at catching up to the Indiana Pacers for homecourt advantage in the first round. It's all about positioning and matchups for the playoffs.
Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups
Kings
G - Zach LaVine | G - Keon Ellis | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Keegan Murray | C - Domantas Sabonis
Pistons
G - Cade Cunningham | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Ausar Thompson | F - Tobias Harris | C - Jalen Duren
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons Betting Tips
DeMar DeRozan has an over/under of 22.5 points via FanDuel. DeRozan is favored to score at least 23 points and go OVER (-120). Bet on the veteran scorer to hit the mark.
Cade Cunningham is favored to go OVER (-120) 26.5 points via DraftKings. Cunningham has only scored 27 or more points once in his last five games. Take the risk and put your money on Cunningham to go UNDER (-110)
Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons Prediction
The Kings are the underdogs against the Pistons despite beating the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Detroit has the homecourt advantage, while the Kings are not known for this consistency.
The prediction is a win for the Pistons, with the Kings covering the spread and the total going OVER 230.5 points.
