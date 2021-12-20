Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will visit the Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors for a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game.
The Kings returned to winning ways in their last match, beating the San Antonio Spurs 121-114. Like many other franchises, Sacramento was also missing several players due to COVID protocols. Buddy Hield scored 29 points, while Tyrese Haliburton had 27 points and 11 assists to lead the team to the win.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off one of their worst losses of the campaign. The Toronto Raptors defeated them 119-100 in their previous outing. The Dubs opted to rest their veteran players, including Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. In their absence, Jonathan Kuminga tried to lead the team's charge, scoring 26 points. However, the Warriors fell behind by 21 points at the half and could never recover.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report
The Sacramento Kings have six players in health and safety protocols. They are De'Aaron Fox, Louis King, Alex Len, Davion Mitchell, Marvin Bagley and Terance Davis. Meanwhile, Richaun Holmes has been sidelined for six consecutive games because of an eye injury and is likely to be out again.
For now, he could be considered day-to-day as the Kings haven't updated their injury report following their game against the Spurs on Monday.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors injury report features Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins as the latest additions. Both are in the league's health and safety protocols. Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are the other two players sidelined.
Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are likely to continue with the same starting lineup they deployed in their previous game. Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield could start as guards, with Tristan Thompson, Chemezie Metu, and Harrison Barnes completing the rest of the lineup.
Maurice Harkless and Damian Jones played the most minutes off the bench in the last game. They are likely to receive the most amount of playing time among the reserves again.
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors will see Stephen Curry and Draymond Green return to the lineup after they were rested in the last match. Curry will likely pair up with Damion Lee on the backcourt, while Green could play alongside Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney upfront.
Otto Porter, Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II will likely play the most minutes off the bench.
Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s
Sacramento Kings
Point Guard - Tyrese Haliburton; Shooting Guard - Buddy Hield; Small Forward - Chimezie Metu; Power Forward - Harrison Barnes; Center - Tristan Thompson.
Golden State Warriors
Point Guard - Stephen Curry; Shooting Guard - Damion Lee; Small Forward - Andre Iguodala; Power Forward - Draymond Green Center - Kevon Looney.