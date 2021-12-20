Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will visit the Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors for a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game.

The Kings returned to winning ways in their last match, beating the San Antonio Spurs 121-114. Like many other franchises, Sacramento was also missing several players due to COVID protocols. Buddy Hield scored 29 points, while Tyrese Haliburton had 27 points and 11 assists to lead the team to the win.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings



The second-year guard is averaging 24 PTS, 10.5 AST and 5 REB over his last two games @TyHaliburton22 's (27 PTS, 11 ASTS) huge performance lifts Kings victory over the Spurs 👑The second-year guard is averaging 24 PTS, 10.5 AST and 5 REB over his last two games .@TyHaliburton22's (27 PTS, 11 ASTS) huge performance lifts Kings victory over the Spurs 👑The second-year guard is averaging 24 PTS, 10.5 AST and 5 REB over his last two games https://t.co/XCvELGKeyJ

Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off one of their worst losses of the campaign. The Toronto Raptors defeated them 119-100 in their previous outing. The Dubs opted to rest their veteran players, including Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. In their absence, Jonathan Kuminga tried to lead the team's charge, scoring 26 points. However, the Warriors fell behind by 21 points at the half and could never recover.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings have six players in health and safety protocols. They are De'Aaron Fox, Louis King, Alex Len, Davion Mitchell, Marvin Bagley and Terance Davis. Meanwhile, Richaun Holmes has been sidelined for six consecutive games because of an eye injury and is likely to be out again.

For now, he could be considered day-to-day as the Kings haven't updated their injury report following their game against the Spurs on Monday.

Player Name Status Reason De’Aaron Fox Out Covid protocols Alex Len Out Covid protocols Louis King Out Covid protocols Marvin Bagley Out Covid protocols Terance Davis Out Covid protocols Davion Mitchell Out Covid protocols Richaun Holmes Day-to-day Eye injury

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors injury report features Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins as the latest additions. Both are in the league's health and safety protocols. Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are the other two players sidelined.

Player Name Status Reason Andrew Wiggins Out COVID protocols Klay Thompson Out Achilles injury recovery James Wiseman Out Knee injury recovery Jordan Poole Out COVID protocols

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are likely to continue with the same starting lineup they deployed in their previous game. Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield could start as guards, with Tristan Thompson, Chemezie Metu, and Harrison Barnes completing the rest of the lineup.

Maurice Harkless and Damian Jones played the most minutes off the bench in the last game. They are likely to receive the most amount of playing time among the reserves again.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will see Stephen Curry and Draymond Green return to the lineup after they were rested in the last match. Curry will likely pair up with Damion Lee on the backcourt, while Green could play alongside Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney upfront.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors will be without two starters against the Kings tomorrow. Jordan Poole and now Andrew Wiggins in health and safety protocols. Two negative tests, 24 hours apart, needed to return. Warriors will be without two starters against the Kings tomorrow. Jordan Poole and now Andrew Wiggins in health and safety protocols. Two negative tests, 24 hours apart, needed to return.

Otto Porter, Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - Tyrese Haliburton; Shooting Guard - Buddy Hield; Small Forward - Chimezie Metu; Power Forward - Harrison Barnes; Center - Tristan Thompson.

Golden State Warriors

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Stephen Curry; Shooting Guard - Damion Lee; Small Forward - Andre Iguodala; Power Forward - Draymond Green Center - Kevon Looney.

Edited by Parimal