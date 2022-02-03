Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will lock horns with the Golden State Warriors in an exciting NBA Western Conference matchup at Chase Center on Thursday, February 3. In both encounters between the two sides this season, the Warriors were the team that prevailed, winning by 119-107 and 113-98 respectively.
The Sacramento Kings head into this game on the back of a win against the mighty Brooklyn Nets at the Golden 1 Center. Despite having James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets failed to take the win as the Kings put on a defensive masterclass in the fourth quarter to grab a 112-101 win on the night.
They will be looking to carry the same momentum into this game and give the Warriors a tough battle.
But that is not going to be easy, as the Warriors are currently in the middle of a seven-game winning streak. In their last encounter against the San Antonio Spurs, coach Steve Kerr fielded a lineup without the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and first-time All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins.
However, promising rookies Moses Moddy (20 points) and Jonathan Kuminga (19 points) responded well to the challenge and made solid contributions as Golden State went on to defeat the Spurs 124-120.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report
The Sacramento Kings have not released their injury report for this game yet. Marvin Bagley III has missed the last two games due to a left ankle sprain and will most likely sit out for this one as well. Terence Davis will be out of action for an indefinite period due to a wrist injury, however the Kings will re-evaluate him in approximately three months time.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors have reported 5 players as part of their injury report. James Wiseman, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Nemanja Bjelica have all been ruled out due to injuries. Otto Porter Jr., who missed the last 2 games has been listed as questionable for this game.
Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting Lineups
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings will deploy the same starting 5 that gave them a win against the Brooklyn Nets. Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell will start on the backcourt. Harrison Barnes and Maurice Harkless will share the frontcourt, while Richaun Holmes takes the starting center spot.
Buddy Hield and Damion Jones should see the highest number of minutes among Kings bench players.
Golden State Warriors
After resting their stars in the game against the Spurs, the Dubs should see most of them come back into the starting 5 against the Kings. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will start in the backcourt. Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody will man the frontcourt while Kevon Looney starts at center.
Youngsters Jordan Poole and Damion Lee will play significant minutes off the bench for the Warriors.
Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s
Sacramento Kings
Point Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Shooting Guard - Davion Mitchell | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Maurice Harkless | Center - Richaun Holmes
Golden State Warriors
Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Moses Moody | Center - Kevon Looney