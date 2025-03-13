Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 13 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday. This will be the fourth and final time that these two ball clubs will meet this season. The Kings won the first two encounters, while the Warriors prevailed in the third game of this season series.

The Kings (33-31) are in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. They are coming off back-to-back losses: a 111-110 close call against the LA Clippers and a 133-104 blowout at the hands of the New York Knicks.

On the other hand, the Warriors (37-28) are the no. 6 team in the West. They are on a five-game winning streak, and they have won 10 of their last 11 games.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Injury report

Sacramento Kings injury report

Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) and Jake LaRavia (knee) are both questionable for this game against the Warriors. Jae Crowder (back) has been ruled as day-to-day.

Golden State Warriors injury report

Brandin Podziemski (back) will be out of action against the Kings. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) has been deemed probable.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Sacramento Kings

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Malik Monk Devin Carter Markelle Fultz Zach LaVine Keon Ellis Mason Jones DeMar DeRozan Isaiah Crawford Doug McDermott Keegan Murray Isaac Jones Jonas Valanciunas Trey Lyles Skal Labissiere

Golden State Warriors

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Stephen Curry Gary Payton II Taran Armstrong Moses Moody Buddy Hield Pat Spencer Jimmy Butler III Braxton Key Kevin Knox II Draymond Green Gui Santos Quinten Post Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Key matchups

DeMar DeRozan vs Jimmy Butler

After a bit of a down season in 2023-24, DeRozan has improved his field goal shooting and outside shooting clip. He'll have his hands full, however, with Butler, who has staked his claim as the difference maker for the Warriors. In the 13 games that Butler has suited up for the Warriors since the blockbuster trade with Miami, Golden State has gone 12-1.

Jonas Valanciunas vs Draymond Green

With Sabonis questionable for this game, Valancinuas will have to hold the fort as Sacramento's man in the middle. Though he clearly has the size advantage over Green, the heart and soul of Golden State remains a feisty presence in the shaded lane and on the perimeter.

Zach LaVine vs Steph Curry

LaVine is having one of his better seasons as an outside shooter, converting on 41.3% of his attempts from deep this season. Conversely, Curry's current outside shooting clip of 39.8% happens to be among the worst of his illustrious career.

