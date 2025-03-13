Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 13, 2025

The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors will face each other on Thursday, the final regular season encounter between the two teams. Sacramento can win the head-to-head series 3-1 with another victory. The Kings head into the game with Domantas Sabonis and Jake LaRavia ruled questionable due to their respective injuries.

The Warriors look to sustain their scorching-hot form against a familiar opponent. Steph Curry and Co. are 10-1 since mid February and enter the Kings game riding a five-game winning run. Brandin Podziemski remains out but Jonathan Kuminga will likely suit up for the home team.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Chase Center will host the final Kings-Bulls game this season. Basketball fans can also check the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Kings (+230) vs. Warriors (-280)

Odds: Kings (+7.0) vs. Warriors (-7.0)

Total (O/U): Kings (o233.5-110) vs. Warriors (u233.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors preview

In the Sacramento Kings’ 132-108 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 22, they committed 24 turnovers to the Dubs’ 12. Golden State won the points off turnover battle 38-5. If the Kings want to win the season series, they must limit their mistakes, particularly unforced ones.

Domantas Sabonis reportedly practiced on Wednesday. Still, he is iffy for the Warriors showdown. If the big man can’t play, Jonas Valanciunas and Trey Lyles must pick up the slack.

The Warriors’ only hiccup since acquiring Jimmy Butler was on Mar. 1 when they lost 126-119 to the Philadelphia 76ers. They are a different team than the one that handily beat the Kings in February despite Sabonis’ availability.

The Warriors can maintain their sizzling-hot form by moving around the ball. In the win against the Kings, they dished 40 dimes compared to Sacramento’s 26. If the home team can keep the Kings’ defense guessing, they could roll to another comfortable win.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups

Kings

PG: Malik Monk | SG: Zach LaVine | SF: DeMar DeRozan | PF: Keegan Murray | C: Jonas Valanciunas

Warriors

PG: Steph Curry | SG: Moses Moody | SF: Jimmy Butler | PF: Draymond Green | C: Quinten Post

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

Steph Curry is averaging 29.0 points per game in March. In his last game against the Kings, he was bothered by a bruised right hand, which likely limited him to 20 points. The two-time MVP could look to bounce back with a big-scoring night and top his 26.5 (O/U) points prop.

Domantas Sabonis sat out the Kings’ last five games because of a hamstring injury. If he returns, he will have Draymond Green and the Warriors’ defense waiting for him. Sabonis can scrounge for points off misses but the Dubs could still limit him under his 15.5 (O/U) points prop.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Sacramento Kings are 3-3 in March because of struggles on both ends of the floor. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have been rolling with newfound vigor and crisp execution following the Jimmy Butler trade.

Domantas Sabonis will boost the Kings if he plays, but the hosts are likely extending their winning streak to six. Golden State could blow past the -7.0 spread.

