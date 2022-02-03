Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - February 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will lock horns with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Thursday, February 3. The Warriors won both their meetings this season.

The Kings are coming off a stunning 112-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets, thanks to seven players scoring at least ten points. That helped the Kings snap their seven-game losing skid, and they'll look to continue their winning ways on Thursday.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, bagged a 124-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Despite missing many of their key players, the Dubs rode on the brilliance of their talented youngsters to get the win. Jordan Poole scored 31 points, while Damion Lee chipped in with 21.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Thursday, February 3; 11:00 PM ET (Friday, February 4; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center. San Francisco, CA.

Sacramento Kings Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have not had a great 2021-22 campaign. Their defense has been extremely weak, which has cost them several games. Currently ranked 13th in the West, they have an 18-34 record on the season.

Reports suggest that the Kings are in the trade market to make some big moves before the deadline on February 10. They seem to have the perfect blend of youth and experience, but something is lacking in their performances.

Nevertheless, after their impressive performance over the Nets, the Kings will now hope to replicate the same performance against the Warriors on the road.

Key Player - Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton has been in great form this season. After a stunning rookie year, Haliburton has shown great improvement in his game. He has improved his three-point shooting, averaging 42.4% from beyond the arc.

The 21-year-old is key for the team, as he possesses great passing ability and drain the big shots. Against the Warriors, the Kings will need Haliburton to be at his best, as the Dubs have a resilient defense. To get the better of them, the Kings will need the passing and creativity of the youngster.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox; G - Tyrese Haliburton; F - Harrison Barnes; F - Maurice Harkless; C - Richaun Holmes.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are on a seven-game winning streak. They have one of the league's best defenses, while at the offensive end, they have some of the best three-point shooters in the competition.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have looked great playing together after two years as the Splash Bros look set to unleash themselves.

The Warriors are currently three games behind the Phoenix Suns in the West standings as they look to return to the top spot. Against the Kings, the Dubs will hope to extend their winning streak as they try to close the gap on the Suns.

Key Player - Steph Curry

Steph Curry has had some good games in the last week. His scoring has not been up to the mark, but the three-time NBA champion has showcased his passing prowess.

The 33-year-old is averaging 7.2 APG in his last five appearances, and has been the main orchestrator in the absence of Draymond Green. In his last game, Curry scored 40 points against the Houston Rockets. He will hope to pick up from where he left off, and put up another impressive performance at home.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry; G - Klay Thompson; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Moses Moody; C - Kevon Looney.

Kings vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Warriors have been in great form recently. They are the favorites to beat the Kings, but they cannot underestimate their opponents, as the Kings can pull off upsets.

Where to watch the Kings vs Warriors game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Kings and the Warriors will also be telecast on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area.

