Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets: Match Preview and Predictions - 9th December 2019

James Harden and the Houston Rockets host the Sacramento Kings

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Monday, 9th December 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Last Game Results

Sacramento Kings (9-13): 110-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks (8th December)

Houston Rockets (15-7): 115-109 win over the Phoenix Suns (7th December)

Sacramento Kings Preview

After dropping three straight games to the Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers, and San Antonio Spurs, the Sacramento Kings bounced back in a big way last night as they picked up a 110-106 win over the in-form Dallas Mavericks.

The Kings were excellent in the first half as Nemanja Bjelica put in his best performance of the season, propelling Sacramento to within one game of the 8th placed Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, Luke Walton's team has largely struggled on the road so far this season (4-9), and depth is also an issue as the former Lakers coach used just eight players during the win over Dallas.

Key Player - Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield is a key player for the Kings

After signing a new long-term deal with the Kings earlier this year, Buddy Hield has enjoyed a career-year. The 26-year-old is currently averaging 21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, and Hield will be aiming to punish another of the East's best teams after dropping 41 points on the Boston Celtics two weeks ago.

Kings Predicted Lineup:

Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Richaun Holmes, Buddy Hield, Cory Joseph

Houston Rockets Preview

After swapping Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook during the offseason, little has changed for the Houston Rockets so far this season. As evidenced by their recent 158-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks, Mike D'Antoni's team is still able to blow away their opponents, however, the Rockets remain inconsistent and their 15-7 record will be considered slightly underwhelming.

While Houston's defense has once again leaked points (114.9 per game), their offense is second only to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Rockets have lost just two out of 11 games at the Toyota Center so far this season.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden is enjoying a historically good offensive season

At 30, Harden is enjoying the best season of his career and putting up some of the biggest numbers in NBA history. Through 22 games, Harden is averaging 38.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game, and the 2018 MVP is due for a big night after averaging a relatively low 28 points over his last two appearances.

Rockets Predicted Lineup:

P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, Clint Capela, James Harden, Russell Westbrook

Kings vs Rockets Match Prediction

Sacramento's roster lacks depth and Houston enters tonight's game with an extra day of rest. Additionally, the Rockets remain one of the NBA's best home teams, and with Harden firing, D'Antoni's men should have too much for the Kings.

Where to Watch Kings vs Rockets?

The game will be broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest and NBC Sports California from 8:00 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.