Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025 

The Houston Rockets host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday for their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The Kings are 2-0 against the Rockets in their ongoing season series.

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets game details and odds

The Kings-Rockets matchup on Saturday is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center in Houston.

The game will be televised locally on NBCS-CA and SCHN. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Kings (+170) vs Rockets (-194)

Spread: Kings (+4.5) vs Rockets (-4.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o227.5) / -110 (u227.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets Preview

The Sacramento Kings are 10th in the Western Conference standings with a 30-28 record and have won six of their last 10 games. They are riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the Utah Jazz 118-101 on the road on Wednesday. Keegan Murray led their victory charge with 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets stand fifth in the West with a 37-22 record and have won five of their previous 10 outings. They are also on a two-game winning streak and are coming off a 118-106 home victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Amen Thompson led their winning effort with 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Sacramento boasts a completely healthy team for the upcoming matchup with no players listed on their injury report. The Kings will likely use a starting lineup of Malik Monk (PG), Zach LaVine (SG), DeMar DeRozan (SF), Keegan Murray (PF) and Domantas Sabonis (C).

Meanwhile, Houston will be without Cody Zeller for the game. The Rockets are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Fred VanVleet (PG), Jalen Green (SG), Amen Thompson (SF), Dillon Brooks (PF) and Alperen Sengun (C).

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets Betting Tips

DeMar DeRozan is expected to record over 20.5 points in the contest. He is averaging 22.0 points this season and dropped 33 points on the Rockets in their previous meeting.

Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun could record over 30.5 points + rebounds. He has recorded over the line in both encounters against the Kings this season, and has also crossed the mark in three of his last four outings.

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets Prediction

While Sacramento won both their previous encounters this season, they had the home court advantage in both. While Friday's contest is expected to be a close one, the Rockets are favored to clinch the home win and avoid the series sweep.

