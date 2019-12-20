Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers: Match Preview and Predictions - 20th December 2019

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Friday, 20 December 2019 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Last Game Results

Sacramento Kings (12-15): 102-110 loss against the Charlotte Hornets (17 December, Tuesday)

Indiana Pacers (19-9): 105-102 win against the Los Angeles Lakers (17 December, Tuesday)

Sacramento Kings Preview

De'Aaron Fox made a comeback after missing 17 games due to an ankle sprain, only to see the Kings lose to the Charlotte Hornets. However, Fox not only played for 30 minutes and scored 19 points, but was moving well on the court too.

Seven players were in double digits in the last game, which shows the depth in the Kings' squad. Apart from Fox, Harisson Barnes, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III chipped in with 14 points each.

Hield is having an excellent season this year, and with Fox returning to the squad, the two will be looking to gain some winning momentum for the team.

Key Player - Buddy Hield

Although Fox has returned, it will take him some time to regain his chemistry with the squad. Hield, on the other hand, has been having the season of his career, averaging a career-best 21.6 points and five rebounds.

His 41-point performance against the Boston Celtics was a delight to watch, and he would look to replicate that tonight.

Kings' Predicted Lineup

Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Richaun Holmes, Buddy Hield, Cory Joseph

Indiana Pacers Preview

One of the best defensive teams in the league, the Indiana pacers are having yet another impressive season. The team has shown a big heart in the absence of star player Victor Oladipo; they stunned the Los Angeles Lakers in the last game to end their 14-game winning streak on the road.

Six players were in double figures and like always, their bench contributed good numbers. Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Myles Turner chipped in with 16 points and seven rebounds. Also, Malcolm Brogdon scored 14 points and a crucial reverse layup that ultimately made the difference in the game.

The Pacers are on a four-game winning streak and would be looking to make it five as they are at home - where they have lost just three games this season.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has been the most consistent Pacer this year with a double-double in 13 straight games. He is averaging 18 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and shooting at a rate of 51.7% from the field.

Against the Lakers, he dropped a game-high 26 points and shot 10 out of 15 from the field. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists.

Sabonis has proved to be a decisive factor in a lot of games for the Pacers, and will likely continue to do so tonight.

Pacers' Predicted Lineup

Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb

Kings vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Pacers are a stronger team than the Kings in terms of the lineup as well as the numbers. Also, it is tough to defeat them at home, where they have an excellent record.

The Kings, on the other hand, will be happy to see Fox return and will be hopeful of a great fight tonight.

The Pacers are strong and confident, and should be expected to beat the Kings tonight.

Where to Watch Kings vs Pacers?

You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.