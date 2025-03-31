Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2025

The Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Monday. Sacramento is 10th in the West with a 36-38 record, while Indiana is fourth in the East with a 43-31 record.

The two teams have played each other 99 times in the regular season, with the Pacers holding a 54-45 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Dec. 22 when Indiana won 122-95 behind Pascal Siakam’s 19 points and 10 rebounds. Former King De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 23 points.

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers game details and odds

The Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 31, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and NBCSCA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Kings (+180) vs. Pacers (-220)

Spread: Kings (+5.5) vs. Pacers (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o234) vs. Pacers -110 (u234)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Kings are in a three-way battle for the final two play-in spots in the West. They are 0.5 games behind the ninth-placed Dallas Mavericks and 1.5 games ahead of the 11th-placed Phoenix Suns. Sacramento is going through a tough stretch of just three wins in the past 10 games.

They last played on Saturday and lost 121-91 to the Orlando Magic. Domantas Sabonis had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan had 21 points.

The Pacers are 7-3 over the past 10 games but are coming off of a 132-111 blowout loss to the OKC Thunder on Saturday. Tyrese Haliburton led the team in scoring with 18 points, while Andrew Nembhard had 16 points.

Indiana is aiming for a top-four finish to get home court advantage in at least the first round of the playoffs. The team is 1.5 games ahead of the fifth-placed Detroit Pistons and 3.0 games ahead of the sixth-placed Milwaukee Bucks.

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers betting props

Zach LaVine’s points total is set at 20.5. He is going through a tough phase with just one game over 20 points in the past five matchups. Expect the struggle to continue and bet on the under.

Tyrese Haliburton’s points total is set at 19.5. While the oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over, we expect him to have a big game against his former team. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Pacers to get a win at home. Indiana has been the far better team in recent times and should be able to cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total surpassing the 234-point mark.

