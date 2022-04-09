Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers will lock horns with each other for a 2021-22 NBA season game at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

The Kings are coming off a 109-123 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Jones was the only player to find some momentum offensively for Sacramento. He scored 22 points on eight of 10 shooting. But the rest of the group struggled, and it was always going to be tough for the Kings to record a win.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are on a three-game winning streak. They defeated the Phoenix Suns 113-109 in their previous outing. Norman Powell recorded one of his most efficient performances of the season. He bagged 24 points on six of 10 shooting from the floor coming off the bench. Six other players scored 10 or more points to round off a brilliant team effort.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Kings have ruled out four players for this game. The list includes Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox, Terence Davis, Richaun Holmes and Alex Len.

Player Name Status Reason De’Aaron Fox Out Hand soreness Domantas Sabonis Out Knee contusion Richaun Holmes Out Personal reasons Alex Len Out Back soreness Terence Davis Out Wrist injury

LA Clippers Injury Report

The Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Kawhi Leonard Out Knee injury recovery Jason Preston Out Foot injury recovery Jay Scrubb Out Foot injury recovery

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers: Betting Odds & Spreads - April 9th, 2022

Teams Record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Sacramento Kings 29-51 +500 Over 226 (-110) +11.5 (-110) LA Clippers 40-40 -735 Under 226 (-110) -11.5 (-110)

The Clippers are the overwhelming favorites to win against the Kings. They are in better form and have a stronger team on paper. Sacramento is also missing key starters like De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Richaun Holmes, which gives LA an advantage.

Odds sourced from Action Network.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers: Betting Tips

Sacramento Kings Betting Tips

The Kings' totals have gone OVER in four of their last five games. Sacramento is 19-19-1 against the spread on the road. Davion Mitchell is averaging 18.1 points and 8.4 assists per game across his last ten appearances.

Click here to place a bet on Davion Mitchell scoring 20 points or more against the Clippers on BetMGM.

LA Clippers Betting Tips

The Clippers' totals have gone UNDER in their last two games in a row. LA is 18-21 against the spread at home. Paul George is averaging 22.5 points, five rebounds and 5.5 assists per game since his return.

Click here to place a bet on Paul George tallying a 20/5/5 game against the Kings on BetMGM.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

The Kings are likely to continue with the same starting lineup they used in their previous game. Davion Mitchell and Justin Holiday started as guards, while Trey Lyles, Harrison Barnes and Damian Jones were the three frontcourt players.

Donte DiVincenzo, Chimezie Metu and Jeremy Lamb will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

LA Clippers

The Clippers are unlikely to change their lineup from the last game. Paul George and Reggie Jackson will likely start as guards, with Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac completing the rest of the lineup.

Norman Powell, Robert Covington and Isiah Hartenstein could play the most minutes coming off the bench.

The Clippers have won their last three games in a row. Sacramento is without De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Richaun Holmes. LA is 23-16 at home.

Click here to place a bet on the outcome of the match on BetMGM.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard: Davion Mitchell; Shooting Guard: Justin Holiday; Small Forward: Trey Lyles; Power Forward: Harrison Barnes; Center: Damian Jones.

LA Clippers

Point Guard: Reggie Jackson; Shooting Guard: Paul George; Small Forward: Marcus Morris; Power Forward: Nicolas Batum; Center: Ivica Zubac.

Edited by Diptanil Roy