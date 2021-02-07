Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - February 7, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will host the red-hot Sacramento Kings for a Western conference battle on Sunday afternoon.

The Kings bring a three-game win streak into this matchup, while the Clippers will be without one of their star players in Paul George.

The Clippers lost their last matchup, falling to 17-7 overall and a half-game behind the LA Lakers in their division.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 7, 2021, 3 PM ET

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Sacramento Kings Preview

Sacramento Kings v New Orleans Pelicans

The Sacramento Kings enter this matchup with the LA Clippers as one of the hottest teams in the league. Sacramento has won six of their last seven games and bring a three-game win streak with them to Los Angeles.

The Sacramento Kings outlasted the Denver Nuggets on Saturday to even their record at 11-11 on the season. The Kings had four players tally 20 or more points in the win, finishing with a 44% team shooting percentage.

Key Player - Tyrese Haliburton

Young star Tyrese Haliburton has been providing the spark the Kings needed during their three-game win streak.

The 20-year-old has come off the bench and made an immediate impact, scoring more than 20 points in each of his last two games.

Tyrese Halliburton already closing games.

Haliburton is shooting 47% from the field this season, averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 assists in just 29 minutes.

Haliburton is making his case for Rookie of the Year, and a breakout performance against the LA Clippers would help his cause and possibly get his Kings a fourth-straight victory.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G De'Aaron Fox, G Buddy Hield, F Harrison Barnes, F Marvin Bagley III, C Richaun Holmes

LA Clippers Preview

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers will be hopeful to bounce back after suffering a tough four-point loss to the Boston Celtics in their last matchup. The Clippers fell to 17-7 on the season, dropping to 1.5 games below the West-leading Utah Jazz.

The Clippers will have no small task on their home court Sunday afternoon, with the Sacramento Kings playing their best basketball as of late.

However, the Clippers are putting up solid numbers on the offensive end as well, giving this game many intriguing matchups.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

The key factor for the LA Clippers' offense will have to be Kawhi Leonard in the wake of Paul George missing time with a foot injury.

Leonard is averaging a team-high 26.3 points on 50.8% shooting thus far, and dropped 28 points in their loss to Boston.

"Even robots need an oil change."



Richard Jefferson had jokes for Kawhi after getting poked in the face

As Kawhi Leonard has proven in the past, he can lead a team to victory.

With the amount of momentum the Kings are bringing into this game, the Clippers' star will need to have a productive night and keep his team fighting for the top spot in the West.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Jackson, G Luke Kennard, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka

Kings vs. Clippers Prediction

This should be a fun, entertaining game until the final buzzer. The Sacramento Kings are heating up, and their momentum can not be ignored by the rest of the league.

With a talented young roster, this could prove to be a dangerous team if they sneak into the playoffs.

The LA Clippers are one of the front-runners for the top spot in the West, and will need to return to winning ways to keep pace with the other talented groups in the conference.

Given Paul George's absence for the LA Clippers, the Sacramento Kings should go into this matchup with a slight advantage.

Where to watch Kings vs. Clippers

The game will be broadcast live locally on NBC Sports California and Fox Sports West. Fans worldwide can stream every game through the NBA League Pass.