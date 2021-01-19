Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Prediction and Match Preview - January 20, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Sacramento Kings will take on division rivals LA Clippers in a much-anticipated 2020-21 NBA clash. The Sacramento Kings have a 5-9 record on the season, while the LA Clippers have a 10-4 start ahead of the two teams' showdown at the Staples Center.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers.

Date and Time: Wednesday 20th January 2021, 10 PM ET (Thursday, 21st Jan, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league this campaign, as they have leaked 123.6 points per game, which is the third-worst among all teams.

Unsurprisingly, they are in the bottom half of the Western Conference after a rather horrendous start to their season. However, the Sacramento Kings will be looking to shake their initial woes and get a win against their divisional rivals.

𝗗𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 | 𝔻𝕠𝕦𝕓𝕝𝕖@MB3FIVE put up 26 points and 10 boards in last night's contest 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ICJpGbdILA — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 18, 2021

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox has been the only silver lining in a dismal Sacramento Kings team so far, as he has managed to average 20 points and 5.8 assists per game.

The mercurial guard, who has been clutch for the Sacramento Kings, is likely to be the team's trump card against the high-flying LA Clippers too.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G- De'Aaron Fox, G- Buddy Hield, F- Harrison Barnes, F- Marvin Bagley III, C- Richaun Holmes.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers come into this game on the back of a 4-game winning streak, which includes a victory over the Sacramento Kings.

However, while the team's offense looks formidable at the moment, they have a few worries in defense. Serge Ibaka is a decent rim protector but is perhaps not as fluent in the position as he used to be.

Ivica Zubac can slot in as well, but he isn't elite there either. The LA Clippers will need to address this issue against the Sacramento Kings if they wish to continue their winning streak.

📊 17 PTS / 8-13 FG / 7 REB / 5 AST@kawhileonard did his thing vs. Indiana. pic.twitter.com/gthEK567P2 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 19, 2021

Key Player- Kawhi Leonard

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has been integral to the LA Clippers' excellent performances this season. The 29-year-old is currently averaging 25 points, 4.9 rebounds and six assists per game while shooting at 48.3% from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc.

Leonard has been one of the best scorers in the NBA and has incredible efficiency while locking up some of the best players in the league in defense. He could be the LA Clippers' key player against the Sacramento Kings.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Paul George, G Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, F Serge Ibaka, C Ivica Zubac.

Kings vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers are the strong favorites to win this game, considering their strong recent form. Moreover, they have a very strong offensive unit that is coming up against a pretty fragile Sacramento Kings defense.

Where to watch Kings vs Clippers

In the USA, this NBA game will be broadcast live on NBCSCA and FSPT. International fans can live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.