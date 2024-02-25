Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers: Prediction, Starting Lineup and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

The Sacramento Kings visit the LA Clippers on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET. This will be the third game of their season series, with the Clippers winning both, and is included in the NBA's 10-game slate.

The Kings, 32-23, are seventh in the West, nd coming off a 127-122 home win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis combined for 50 points, 16 rebounds and 18 assists.

Meanwhile, the Clippers, 37-18, are third in the West and coming off a 101-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Friday. Kawhi Leonard led the team in scoring with 24 points, while Terance Mann notched up a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers prediction, preview, starting lineup and betting tips

The matchup between the Pacific rivals, Kings and Clippers, will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SoCal and NBCSCA for home and away coverage, including a National broadcast on ESPN.

It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass with a free trial, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

Spread: Kings +6.5 vs. Clippers -6

Moneyline: Kings +210 vs. Clippers -250

Total over and under: Kings O 239.5 vs. Clippers U 239.5

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers preview

The Kings have split their previous 10 games, winning back-to-back, including a big win over defending champions Denver Nuggets before the All-Star break. They have gone 16-14 on the road before snapping their three-game losing streak on the road against the Nuggets.

They score 117.4 points per 100 possessions, ranking 14th in the NBA, with a field goal percentage of 48.4%, 10th best in the league. Defensively, they allow 116.8 points per 100 possessions, tying them for 19th in the league, while opponents shoot 48.7% from the field against them, ranking 23rd.

The Clippers, meanwhile, have gone 3-3 in their previous six games, 7-3 in their previous 10 and 20-6 at home, trailing both the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves by a game and a half.

They tally 120.0 points per 100 possessions, ranking fourht in the NBA, on 49.2% shooting from the field, which is sixth best. Defensively, they yield 114.9 points per 100 possessions, placing them 13th on 46.7% shooting, which is ranked 13th in the league.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers starting lineups

The Kings will start De'Aaron Fox at PG, Kevin Huerter at SG, Harrison Barnes at SF, Keegan Murray at PF and Domantas Sabonis at center.

Meanwhile, the Clippers will start James Harden at PG, Terance Mann at SG, Paul George at SF, Kawhi Leonard at PF and Ivica Zubac at center.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers betting tips

James Harden has averaged 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 17.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

De'Aaron Fox has averaged 26.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 25.5. However, he's not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, has averaged 24.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 25.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers predictions

The Clippers are heavily favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -6 point spread and -250 on the moneyline.

The Kings, meanwhile, are expected to go over the point total mark at 239.5 and the Clippers to go under. With both teams boasting top 15 offenses, a high-scoring game is anticipated.