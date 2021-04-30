Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 30th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host the Sacramento Kings tonight at Staples Center.

The Sacramento Kings head into this contest on the back of a 105-154 loss to the Utah Jazz. Sacramento were outscored 17-46 in the second quarter, which set the tone for Utah to script a monumental win. The team played without De'Aaron Fox, who has entered the league's health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers lost to the Washington Wizards in their last outing by 107-116. It was their fourth loss in five games as they continue to play without LeBron James, who could be returning soon.

Anthony Davis started to find his rhythm, though, and scored a team-high 26 points on the night. It was his highest points tally since making his return to the court on April 22nd.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers - Injury Report

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings will be without De'Aaron Fox (COVID protocols), Harrison Barnes (groin), and Robert Woodward II (back) for the game.

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is expected to miss at least 10-to-14 days due to health and safety protocols, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Sacramento is currently three games out of play-in 10th seed. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2021

Marvin Bagley III (hand) is listed as probable.

LA Lakers

Dennis Schroder (calf) and Marc Gasol (finger) are listed as probable for the game, while Alex Caruso (back) is listed as questionable.

Anthony Davis (calf) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) are listed as day-to-day.

LeBron James (ankle) and Jared Dudley (ACL) have been ruled out. There is no timetable available for their return.

The Lakers list LeBron James as out tomorrow vs. Sacramento. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 30, 2021

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers - Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings will likely play the same starting five from their last game.

Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield are expected to start as the two guards. Forwards Maurice Harkless and Chimezie Metu will likely start alongside center Richaun Holmes in the frontcourt.

From the reserves, the likes of Delon Wright, Damian Jones, and Terence Davis will probably play the most rotation minutes coming off the bench.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are also expected to field the same starting lineup from their last game.

Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will likely start in the backcourt, while Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis, and Andre Drummond will start the proceedings as the three frontcourt players.

The likes of Montrezl Harrell, Talen-Horton Tucker, and Ben McLemore should be playing the most minutes coming off the bench for the LA Lakers.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers - Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - Tyrese Haliburton l Shooting Guard - Buddy Hield l Small Forward - Maurice Harkless l Power Forward - Chimezie Metu l Center - Richaun Holmes.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Andre Drummond.