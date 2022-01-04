Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings face another fancied opponent in the LA Lakers on Tuesday at the newly-named Crypto.com Arena. It will be the third meeting between the two teams, but the first since the former Staples Center was renamed last Christmas.

After pulling an upset over the Miami Heat in their last outing, the Sacramento Kings are looking to beat the favored LA Lakers for the second time. The Kings will head into the game full of confidence after their impressive showing against the Heat.

The LA Lakers are on a two-game winning run and are hoping to make it three in a row. LeBron James, who ended his streak of seven consecutive games with at least 30 points, will carry the team again. The four-time MVP has been impressive as the starting center, but the team badly needs everyone to rebound.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Fourth-quarter Melo was in his bag 💼 Fourth-quarter Melo was in his bag 💼 https://t.co/nIWmTir0Wh

The LA Lakers could have been looking at another loss had the Minnesota Timberwolves been able to convert their shots with more efficiency. There’s no way the Lakers can give up too many rebounds and extra possessions without eventually paying for it.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Starting center Richaun Holmes will miss his second game after testing positive for COVID-19. Terence Davis (ankle) is questionable for the Sacramento Kings. The rest of the names on the injury list are not traveling with the team. They have all been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Terence Davis Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Soreness Richaun Holmes Out Health and Safety Protocols Louis King Out G League - Two-Way Neemias Queta Out G League - Two-Way Jahmi'us Ramsey Out G League - On Assignment Robert Woodard II Out G League - On Assignment

LA Lakers Injury Report

Anthony Davis (knee) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) have both been ruled out by the LA Lakers. Jay Huff and Mason Jones will not suit up as they are assigned to the G-League. LeBron James and Avery Bradley are both listed as probable.

King James has been listed as probable for the past few weeks due to his previous abdominal injury. However, he has played the highest minutes among any on the Lakers’ lineup in the games he has been listed as probable.

Player: Status: Reason: Avery Bradley Probable Injury/Illness - Cervical; Strain Anthony Davis Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; MCL sprain Jay Huff Out G League - Two-Way LeBron James Probable Injury/Illness - Rectus Abdominis; Strain Mason Jones Out G League - Two-Way Kendrick Nunn Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Bone bruise

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers:

Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are looking like play-in legit contenders.

Interim head coach Alvin Gentry could roll out the same starting unit he used against the Miami Heat. De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton should be guaranteed names in the backcourt. Replacing Richaun Holmes at center for the Sacramento Kings will be Damian Jones.

Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III will occupy the small forward and power forward spots, respectively.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers could bring their small-ball lineup right off the bat. LeBron James’ MVP-level play will start at center for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley should resume their backcourt duties.

Malik Monk’s insertion into the starting unit has paid handsome dividends. He should carry on as the small forward. Stanley Johnson is another solid addition to the first five for his defense and hustle. He will be the small-ball power forward for the LA Lakers.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers:

Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Shooting Guard - De’Aaron Fox | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Marvin Bagley III | Center - Damian Jones

LA Lakers

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley | Small Forward - Malik Monk | Power Forward - Stanley Johnson | C - LeBron James

Edited by Parimal