Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum on Sunday. The Grizzlies are on a two-game losing streak whereas the Kings are on a two-game winning run. The two Western rivals will face each other two more times this season with their matchups scheduled for December 17th and 26th, 2021 in California.

After scratching and clawing their way to the playoffs last season, the Memphis Grizzlies were expected to be better this year. However, they have lost three of their last four games and are below .500 right now with a 9-10 record.

Meanwhile, the Kings are getting accustomed to their new interim head coach Alvin Gentry. Luke Walton's time in Sacramento wasn't fruitful and the team needed to make a change. They will take a few more games to stabilize and get a rhythm going. The Kings are coming off a triple-overtime thriller victory against the LA Lakers, with De'Aaron Fox dropping 34 points after 53 minutes of grueling action.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings with De'Aaron Fox in the background

The Sacramento Kings have listed Maurice Harkless as questionable for this matchup due to soreness in his left knee. Harrison Barnes is upgraded to doubtful after not playing in their last game while Richaun Holmes continues to be out due to a non-COVID-related illness.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry says he doesn't think either injuries to Harrison Barnes & Richaun Holmes are more than day-to-day. Holmes is also a little under the weather but not COVID related Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry says he doesn't think either injuries to Harrison Barnes & Richaun Holmes are more than day-to-day. Holmes is also a little under the weather but not COVID related

Player Name: Status: Reason: Harrison Barnes Doubtful Right Foot Sprain Maurice Harkless Questionable Left Knee Soreness Richaun Holmes Out Non-COVID Illness Neemias Queta Out G-League Two-way Robert Woodard II Out G-League - On Assignment

Meanwhile, Neemias Queta and Robert Woodard II are both sent to the G-League affiliate, Stockton Kings.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant (right) and Ziaire Williams of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard and star player Ja Morant is officially ruled out of the contest due to a left knee sprain. He left their last game against the Hawks with the injury which initially looked scary but subsequent imaging revealed nothing but a sprain.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Ja Morant was helped to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury. Ja Morant was helped to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury. https://t.co/Zx9vq28TdI

Moreover, Sam Merill is also out due to a left ankle sprain and Yves Pons continues to play for the G-League affiliate, Memphis Hustle.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Ja Morant Out Left Knee Sprain Sam Merill Out Left Ankle Sprain Yves Pons Out G-League Two-way

Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings will feature a slightly altered lineup due to the absence of Harrison Barnes, Maurice Harkless and Richaun Holmes. De'Aaron Fox will start as the point guard and Tyrese Haliburton will start as the shooting guard. Alex Len will start at center until Holmes returns and the small forward role will be filled by Chimezie Metu. Finally, the power forward is expected to be Marvin Bagley III.

Another possible lineup that coach Gentry might try is starting Buddy Hield as the shooting guard and shifting Tyrese Haliburton to the small forward position to get more spacing and shooting. That will shift Metu to the 4 and Bagley will come off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will retain their usual starting lineup with either Tyus Jones or De'Anthony Melton starting in place of Ja Morant as point guard. Jaren Jackson Jr. is flourishing as a power forward while Steven Adams will retain his center spot. Dillon Brooks will start as the small forward and Desmond Bane will retain his shooting guard role in the backcourt.

Ziaire Williams, Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson will likely get the most minutes off the bench.

Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Chimezie Metu | F - Marvin Bagley III | C - Alex Len.

Memphis Grizzlies

ALSO READ Article Continues below

G - De'Anthony Melton | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Memphis Sacramento 1 votes so far