Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum on Sunday. The Grizzlies are on a two-game losing streak whereas the Kings are on a two-game winning run. The two Western rivals will face each other two more times this season with their matchups scheduled for December 17th and 26th, 2021 in California.
After scratching and clawing their way to the playoffs last season, the Memphis Grizzlies were expected to be better this year. However, they have lost three of their last four games and are below .500 right now with a 9-10 record.
Meanwhile, the Kings are getting accustomed to their new interim head coach Alvin Gentry. Luke Walton's time in Sacramento wasn't fruitful and the team needed to make a change. They will take a few more games to stabilize and get a rhythm going. The Kings are coming off a triple-overtime thriller victory against the LA Lakers, with De'Aaron Fox dropping 34 points after 53 minutes of grueling action.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report
The Sacramento Kings have listed Maurice Harkless as questionable for this matchup due to soreness in his left knee. Harrison Barnes is upgraded to doubtful after not playing in their last game while Richaun Holmes continues to be out due to a non-COVID-related illness.
Meanwhile, Neemias Queta and Robert Woodard II are both sent to the G-League affiliate, Stockton Kings.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies point guard and star player Ja Morant is officially ruled out of the contest due to a left knee sprain. He left their last game against the Hawks with the injury which initially looked scary but subsequent imaging revealed nothing but a sprain.
Moreover, Sam Merill is also out due to a left ankle sprain and Yves Pons continues to play for the G-League affiliate, Memphis Hustle.
Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings will feature a slightly altered lineup due to the absence of Harrison Barnes, Maurice Harkless and Richaun Holmes. De'Aaron Fox will start as the point guard and Tyrese Haliburton will start as the shooting guard. Alex Len will start at center until Holmes returns and the small forward role will be filled by Chimezie Metu. Finally, the power forward is expected to be Marvin Bagley III.
Another possible lineup that coach Gentry might try is starting Buddy Hield as the shooting guard and shifting Tyrese Haliburton to the small forward position to get more spacing and shooting. That will shift Metu to the 4 and Bagley will come off the bench.
Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies will retain their usual starting lineup with either Tyus Jones or De'Anthony Melton starting in place of Ja Morant as point guard. Jaren Jackson Jr. is flourishing as a power forward while Steven Adams will retain his center spot. Dillon Brooks will start as the small forward and Desmond Bane will retain his shooting guard role in the backcourt.
Ziaire Williams, Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson will likely get the most minutes off the bench.
Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s
Sacramento Kings
G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Chimezie Metu | F - Marvin Bagley III | C - Alex Len.
Memphis Grizzlies
ALSO READArticle Continues below
G - De'Anthony Melton | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.
Q. Who will win?
Memphis
Sacramento