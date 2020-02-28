Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Preview and Predictions - 28th February 2020

The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking for a tricky home win against the Kings up next

Match details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies

Date & Time: Thursday, 28 February 2020, 8pm ET.

Venue: FedExForum - Memphis, Tennessee

Last game results

Sacramento Kings (24-34): to the Oklahoma City Thunder (February 27)

Memphis Grizzlies (28-30): 112-140 loss to the Houston Rockets (February 26)

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings are 24-34 this season and unlikely to be a factor in the NBA’s Western Conference playoffs in 2020.

Thursday night, the Kings faced the Oklahoma City Thunder and having held an 11-point first-half lead, they were outscored in the second-half and narrowly lost the game 112-108. Harrison Barnes scored 21 points, Harry Giles had 19 while Nemanja Bjelica also recorded 18 points in their frustrating defeat.

Key Player - Buddy Hield

Hield is averaging 20.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 57 games for the Kings this season

Buddy Hield signed a contract extension in October last year, a four-year $86m deal. Alongside his backcourt teammate De'Aaron Fox, the pair are contributing 40 points a game and Hield is shooting 38.7% from three.

Advertisement

Thursday night, Hield came off the bench and scored 15 points on 5/11 shooting - all from deep - alongside two steals, two assists, a block and rebound.

Kings predicted lineup

Corey Joseph, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Harry Giles, Harrison Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are under .500 with a 28-30 record. They are 16-13 at home, but currently enduring a four-game losing streak on the road, so will be happy to return among home comforts on Friday night. The Grizzlies currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

During their last defeat to the Houston Rockets, they shot just 39% from the field while allowing the Rockets to shoot 55.9%. In that contest, Dillon Brooks scored 22 points while Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Key Player – Ja Morant

Ja is averaging 17.5 points, 6.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds - and expected to win the Rookie of the Year award

The Grizzlies' 2019 draftee Ja Morant, has been excellent on-court. Heading into Friday's contest against the Kings, Morant is averaging 17.5 points and 6.8 assists per game this season, with many already expecting him to collect the Rookie of the Year award for his impressive play throughout the campaign.

During the defeat in Houston, Morant just missed out on a double-double, recording 12 points and nine assists.

Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineup

Ja Morant, De'Anthony Melton, Dillon Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Anderson

Kings vs Grizzlies match prediction

The Kings are playing out the final quarter of this season with the reality they will miss the NBA playoffs for a 14th consecutive year. Currently on a three-game winning streak, they've won seven of their last 10 games but are just 12-18 away from home.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are just 2.5 games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers for the final Western Conference playoff spot. Three of their four successive defeats were against teams in the West, while the other was the Kings in a 129-125 loss.

The Grizzlies should be comfortable returning home to face the Kings, though their visitors are on a bit of a hot streak themselves. This should be close, but expect a Grizzlies win.

Where to watch Kings vs Grizzlies?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can also be watched on TV on NBC Sports-California and Fox Sports-South East.