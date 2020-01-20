Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Match Preview and Predictions - 20th January 2020

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat host the Sacramento Kings

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat

Date & Time: Monday, 20th January 2020 (5:00 PM ET)

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

Last Game Result

Sacramento Kings (15-27): 101-123 loss to the Utah Jazz (18 January)

Miami Heat (29-13): 102-107 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs (19 January)

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings entered the season with plenty of momentum after taking a huge leap forward during the 2018-19 campaign, although Luke Walton's team have been one of the biggest disappointments of the season so far.

Saturday's 101-123 defeat to the Utah Jazz was Sacramento's fourth consecutive loss, and they now sit well outside the playoff spots with a 15-27 record. In the West, only the Golden State Warriors are managing less than the Kings' 106.6 points per game, and Walton has been unable to shore up the defense.

Key Player - Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield leads the Sacramento Kings with 20.1 points per game

Prior to the season, Buddy Hield penned a four-year, $94M contract extension that could reach $106M, and the point guard has been Sacramento's best performer of the campaign. Through 42 games, Hield is averaging 20.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, and although the 27-year-old struggled against the Jazz, he will be looking to have a greater impact in Miami.

Advertisement

Kings Predicted Lineup:

Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Marvin Bagley III, Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have been the surprise package of the season, although they have endured a slow start to 2020. Sunday's defeat at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs leaves the Heat at 5-4 for the year, and the impact of the supporting cast has been notably down on the level where it was at during the opening months of the season.

However, there are still some positives for Miami, as Jimmy Butler continues to fill the stat sheet while Erik Spoelstra's team remain the NBA's best home team (18-1).

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler remains Miami's standout player

Butler's offensive numbers have been down over the past seven days, although the 30-year-old's all-around impact remains a huge factor. For the season, Butler is averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per contest - and the All-Star may opt to take a more aggressive approach on the offensive end against the Kings.

Heat Predicted Lineup:

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson

Kings vs Heat Match Prediction

Despite the presence of plenty of young talent on the roster, the Kings have put up little fight since the turn of the year, and the Heat enter tonight's game as the heavy favorites to come away with a 19th home win of the campaign.

Where to Watch Kings vs Heat?

The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Sun and NBC Sports California from 5:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.