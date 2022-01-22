Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 22nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in their first of a five-game road schedule against Eastern Conference teams. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, which will happen at the defending champions’ home floor, the Fiserv Forum.

Sacramento is hoping to bounce back after a stinging 133-131 loss at the hands of the Detroit Pistons. De’Aaron Fox played well as usual but missed a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer. The team will need to play better against the reigning NBA titlists.

Milwaukee is on a modest two-game winning streak with wins against the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls. They will be playing the second game of a back-to-back, but are heavily favored to extend their winning streak.

The Bucks’ Big 3 is 18-3 this season and will lead Milwaukee against the struggling Kings. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been playing lights out the past few weeks, is expected to cause havoc against the Kings on both sides of the floor.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Kings are still waiting for the return of point guard Tyrese Haliburton to the lineup. He is still working on his conditioning after clearing the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He’s been listed out.

Player: Status: Reason: Haliburton, Tyrese Out Return to game conditioning

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Bucks have ruled out Brook Lopez, who is recovering from back surgery. Milwaukee has not set a definite timeline for his return.

Player: Status: Reason: Lopez, Brook Out Back Surgery Recovery

Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks:

Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

The Kings are in the middle of the fight for a spot in the Western Conference play-in. [Photo: NBA.com]

Terence Davis played the game of his life against the Detroit Pistons. He had a game-high 35 points and is expected to resume his backcourt partnership with De’Aaron Fox. The Kings frontline will feature the usual trio of Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes.

Milwaukee Bucks

George Hill is likely to start at point guard again as the Bucks are monitoring Jrue Holiday’s minutes. Wesley Matthews could be the shooting guard if Grayson Allen is suspended following his ejection in the game against the Chicago Bulls.

Like the Kings, the Bucks’ frontline is set, with Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis taking their usual spots.

Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks:

Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De’Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Terence Davis | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Marvin Bagley III | Center - Richaun Holmes

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - George Hill | Shooting Guard - Wesley Matthews | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis

