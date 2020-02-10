Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Preview and Prediction - 10th February 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Sacramento Kings

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Monday, 10th February 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Last Game Result

Sacramento Kings (21-31): 122-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs (8th February)

Milwaukee Bucks (45-7): 112-95 win over the Orlando Magic (8th February)

Sacramento Kings Preview

Since suffering a 113-129 home defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers last weekend, the Sacramento Kings have chained together three straight wins.

Victories over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs have helped the Kings improve to 21-31 for the season, and Luke Walton's side are now just five games back from the final playoff spot in the West.

While only six other teams are averaging fewer points per contest (107.8), Sacramento's defense has shown signs of improvement over the past few weeks and Buddy Hield has responded well to being demoted to the bench.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox has been an excellent performer for the Kings

De'Aaron Fox enters the game averaging career highs in points (19.9), rebounds (4.1) and field goal percentage (48). The 22-year-old has struggled from beyond the arc (30.8 percent), although his all-round play has been vital to Sacramento's revival over the past week.

Kings Predicted Lineup:

Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Harry Giles, De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks opted against making any upgrades ahead of the trade deadline, but Mike Budenholzer's side remains the team to beat heading into All-Star Weekend.

Saturday's 112-95 win over the Orlando Magic extended Milwaukee's winning streak to four games, and the Bucks have lost just twice since the turn of the year.

The Bucks have also lost just three times at home, and Budenholzer will be confident that his team can further extend their lead at the top of the East standings.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the charge for the Bucks

Much of Milwaukee's success this season can be attributed to the team's togetherness, but Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the standout star. Well on course to being named MVP for a second consecutive year, the 25-year-old is currently averaging 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

Bucks Predicted Lineup:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Eric Bledsoe

Kings vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Kings have been excellent over the past seven days, and they have plenty of players that can cause problems to Milwaukee's defense.

However, the Bucks have been pretty much unstoppable over the opening weeks of the year, and they should have enough quality to improve to 46-7.

Where to Watch Kings vs Bucks?

The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Wisconsin and NBA Sports California from 8:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.