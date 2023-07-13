Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Game Preview - July 13th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

On Thursday, July 13, the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in the Summer League. During their time in Las Vegas both the Kings and Timberwolves have struggled, losing two of their first three games. However, one of those two teams will end the day with a .500 record, while the other will be 1-3.
Sacramento has been leaning on Keon Ellis and Kessler Edwards during their Summer League run, with the young forwards both making solid impressions. While the Timberwolves are featuring their big man Josh Minott and guard Brandon Williams in what appears to be a potent two-man game.
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction
The Kings are likely to push the tempo more than the Timberwolves would like. By featuring their big man in the offense, Minnesota will likely want to play a half-court game with a pick-and-roll heavy offense, along with running some post-entry passes to get Minott in position to utilize his size and footwork.
The Kings, however, thrive in space. We can expect a clash of styles in the upcoming game between these two teams, with whoever implements their will, walking away with the win. Sacramento might have the edge.
Sacramento Kings Summer League Roster
Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League Roster
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline
Moneyline: Timberwolves (+102), Kings (-128)
Spread: Timberwolves (+1.5), Kings (-1.5)
Total: 183 Under (-111), Over (-111)
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.
The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Players to watch
Keon Ellis, Colby Jones, and Kessler Edwards are the names to look out for when watching the Kings. All three of those Kings players have enjoyed some success during the Las Vegas Tournament, while Edwards impressed during his NBA minutes last season. The trio will look to control the pace, work the glass, and will likely be responsible for everything good the Kings do.
For the Timberwolves, Josh Minott and guard Brandon Williams will be the two players to keep an eye on, as their inside-out game has been a problem for opposing defenses in their first three games together. Nevertheless, the Timberwolves may look to diversify their offensive approach against the Kings to create a more free-flowing game
Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault