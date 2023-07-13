Basketball
  Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Game Preview - July 13th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Game Preview - July 13th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 13, 2023 11:42 GMT
2022 NBA Summer League - Orlando Magic v Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings, 2022 NBA Summer League - Orlando Magic v Sacramento Kings

On Thursday, July 13, the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in the Summer League. During their time in Las Vegas both the Kings and Timberwolves have struggled, losing two of their first three games. However, one of those two teams will end the day with a .500 record, while the other will be 1-3.

Sacramento has been leaning on Keon Ellis and Kessler Edwards during their Summer League run, with the young forwards both making solid impressions. While the Timberwolves are featuring their big man Josh Minott and guard Brandon Williams in what appears to be a potent two-man game.

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The Kings are likely to push the tempo more than the Timberwolves would like. By featuring their big man in the offense, Minnesota will likely want to play a half-court game with a pick-and-roll heavy offense, along with running some post-entry passes to get Minott in position to utilize his size and footwork.

The Kings, however, thrive in space. We can expect a clash of styles in the upcoming game between these two teams, with whoever implements their will, walking away with the win. Sacramento might have the edge.

Sacramento Kings Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Souley Boum8G6-3175 lbsJAN 26, 199924RXavier
Kessler Edwards17F6-8215 lbsAUG 09, 2000223PepperdineTraded From BKN On 02/07/23
Jalen Slawson18F6-7218 lbsOCT 22, 199923RFurman#54 Pick In 2023 Draft
Jaren Lewis19G6-6215 lbsNOV 25, 199626RAbilene Christian
Colby Jones20G-F6-6205 lbsMAY 28, 200221RXavierDraft Rights Traded From BOS On 06/28/23
Chance Comanche22C6-10210 lbsAPR 14, 1996271Arizona
Keon Ellis23G6-5175 lbsJAN 08, 2000231AlabamaSigned On 07/02/22
Mike Daum24C6-9235 lbsOCT 30, 199527RBertram Tortona
Dane Goodwin26G6-6214 lbsDEC 28, 199923RNotre Dame
Alex O'Connell30F6-6185 lbsJUN 02, 199924RCreighton
Jordan Ford31G6-1175 lbsMAY 26, 199825RSt. Mary's College
Justyn Mutts32F6-7220 lbsJAN 04, 199924RVirginia Tech
Jake Stephens33C6-11270 lbsNOV 05, 199923RChattanooga
Aleem Ford34F6-8220 lbsDEC 22, 1997251Leonesde Ponce
Neemias Queta88C7-0245 lbsJUL 13, 1999232Utah State#39 Pick In 2021 Draft

Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Jaylen Clark0G6-4205 lbsOCT 13, 200121RUCLA#53 Pick In 2023 Draft
Wendell Moore Jr.7F6-4222 lbsSEP 18, 2001211DukeDraft Rights Traded From HOU On 06/24/22
Josh Minott8F6-7203 lbsNOV 25, 2002201MemphisDraft Rights Traded From CHA On 06/24/22
Javonte Cooke14G6-3187 lbsJUL 11, 199924RWinston-Salem
Brian Bowen II15F6-7216 lbsOCT 02, 1998242La Lumiere H.S.
D.J. Carton16G6-3197 lbsAUG 05, 200022RMarquette
Jaylin Galloway17F6-6201 lbsDEC 21, 200220RSydney Kings
Matteo Spagnolo19G6-4200 lbsJAN 10, 200320RVanoli Cremona
Sam Waardenburg20F6-9217 lbsFEB 21, 199924RMiami (FL)
Kok Yat22F6-8193 lbsJUN 12, 200320ROvertime Elite
Phillip Wheeler24F6-7206 lbsAPR 23, 200221RQuebradillas
Kris Bankston30F-C6-7222 lbsJUN 11, 199924RNorfolk State
Brandon Williams31G6-1190 lbsNOV 22, 1999231Arizona
Leonard Miller33F6-9215 lbsNOV 26, 200319RNBA G League IgniteDraft Rights Traded From SAS On 06/23/23
Theo John34F6-8239 lbsAUG 25, 199824RDuke
Brendan Adams35G6-3203 lbsAPR 03, 200023RGeorge Washington
Feron Hunt44F6-7198 lbsJUL 05, 1999241Southern Methodist
Trevion Williams50F6-8249 lbsSEP 16, 200022RPurdue

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+102), Kings (-128)

Spread: Timberwolves (+1.5), Kings (-1.5)

Total: 183 Under (-111), Over (-111)

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Players to watch

Keon Ellis, Colby Jones, and Kessler Edwards are the names to look out for when watching the Kings. All three of those Kings players have enjoyed some success during the Las Vegas Tournament, while Edwards impressed during his NBA minutes last season. The trio will look to control the pace, work the glass, and will likely be responsible for everything good the Kings do.

For the Timberwolves, Josh Minott and guard Brandon Williams will be the two players to keep an eye on, as their inside-out game has been a problem for opposing defenses in their first three games together. Nevertheless, the Timberwolves may look to diversify their offensive approach against the Kings to create a more free-flowing game

Edited by John Maxwell
