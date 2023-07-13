Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Game Preview - July 13th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

On Thursday, July 13, the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in the Summer League. During their time in Las Vegas both the Kings and Timberwolves have struggled, losing two of their first three games. However, one of those two teams will end the day with a .500 record, while the other will be 1-3.

Sacramento has been leaning on Keon Ellis and Kessler Edwards during their Summer League run, with the young forwards both making solid impressions. While the Timberwolves are featuring their big man Josh Minott and guard Brandon Williams in what appears to be a potent two-man game.

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The Kings are likely to push the tempo more than the Timberwolves would like. By featuring their big man in the offense, Minnesota will likely want to play a half-court game with a pick-and-roll heavy offense, along with running some post-entry passes to get Minott in position to utilize his size and footwork.

The Kings, however, thrive in space. We can expect a clash of styles in the upcoming game between these two teams, with whoever implements their will, walking away with the win. Sacramento might have the edge.

Sacramento Kings Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Souley Boum 8 G 6-3 175 lbs JAN 26, 1999 24 R Xavier Kessler Edwards 17 F 6-8 215 lbs AUG 09, 2000 22 3 Pepperdine Traded From BKN On 02/07/23 Jalen Slawson 18 F 6-7 218 lbs OCT 22, 1999 23 R Furman #54 Pick In 2023 Draft Jaren Lewis 19 G 6-6 215 lbs NOV 25, 1996 26 R Abilene Christian Colby Jones 20 G-F 6-6 205 lbs MAY 28, 2002 21 R Xavier Draft Rights Traded From BOS On 06/28/23 Chance Comanche 22 C 6-10 210 lbs APR 14, 1996 27 1 Arizona Keon Ellis 23 G 6-5 175 lbs JAN 08, 2000 23 1 Alabama Signed On 07/02/22 Mike Daum 24 C 6-9 235 lbs OCT 30, 1995 27 R Bertram Tortona Dane Goodwin 26 G 6-6 214 lbs DEC 28, 1999 23 R Notre Dame Alex O'Connell 30 F 6-6 185 lbs JUN 02, 1999 24 R Creighton Jordan Ford 31 G 6-1 175 lbs MAY 26, 1998 25 R St. Mary's College Justyn Mutts 32 F 6-7 220 lbs JAN 04, 1999 24 R Virginia Tech Jake Stephens 33 C 6-11 270 lbs NOV 05, 1999 23 R Chattanooga Aleem Ford 34 F 6-8 220 lbs DEC 22, 1997 25 1 Leonesde Ponce Neemias Queta 88 C 7-0 245 lbs JUL 13, 1999 23 2 Utah State #39 Pick In 2021 Draft

Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Jaylen Clark 0 G 6-4 205 lbs OCT 13, 2001 21 R UCLA #53 Pick In 2023 Draft Wendell Moore Jr. 7 F 6-4 222 lbs SEP 18, 2001 21 1 Duke Draft Rights Traded From HOU On 06/24/22 Josh Minott 8 F 6-7 203 lbs NOV 25, 2002 20 1 Memphis Draft Rights Traded From CHA On 06/24/22 Javonte Cooke 14 G 6-3 187 lbs JUL 11, 1999 24 R Winston-Salem Brian Bowen II 15 F 6-7 216 lbs OCT 02, 1998 24 2 La Lumiere H.S. D.J. Carton 16 G 6-3 197 lbs AUG 05, 2000 22 R Marquette Jaylin Galloway 17 F 6-6 201 lbs DEC 21, 2002 20 R Sydney Kings Matteo Spagnolo 19 G 6-4 200 lbs JAN 10, 2003 20 R Vanoli Cremona Sam Waardenburg 20 F 6-9 217 lbs FEB 21, 1999 24 R Miami (FL) Kok Yat 22 F 6-8 193 lbs JUN 12, 2003 20 R Overtime Elite Phillip Wheeler 24 F 6-7 206 lbs APR 23, 2002 21 R Quebradillas Kris Bankston 30 F-C 6-7 222 lbs JUN 11, 1999 24 R Norfolk State Brandon Williams 31 G 6-1 190 lbs NOV 22, 1999 23 1 Arizona Leonard Miller 33 F 6-9 215 lbs NOV 26, 2003 19 R NBA G League Ignite Draft Rights Traded From SAS On 06/23/23 Theo John 34 F 6-8 239 lbs AUG 25, 1998 24 R Duke Brendan Adams 35 G 6-3 203 lbs APR 03, 2000 23 R George Washington Feron Hunt 44 F 6-7 198 lbs JUL 05, 1999 24 1 Southern Methodist Trevion Williams 50 F 6-8 249 lbs SEP 16, 2000 22 R Purdue

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+102), Kings (-128)

Spread: Timberwolves (+1.5), Kings (-1.5)

Total: 183 Under (-111), Over (-111)

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Players to watch

Keon Ellis, Colby Jones, and Kessler Edwards are the names to look out for when watching the Kings. All three of those Kings players have enjoyed some success during the Las Vegas Tournament, while Edwards impressed during his NBA minutes last season. The trio will look to control the pace, work the glass, and will likely be responsible for everything good the Kings do.

For the Timberwolves, Josh Minott and guard Brandon Williams will be the two players to keep an eye on, as their inside-out game has been a problem for opposing defenses in their first three games together. Nevertheless, the Timberwolves may look to diversify their offensive approach against the Kings to create a more free-flowing game

