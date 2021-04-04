Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Match Preview - April 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Sacramento Kings in a 2020-21 NBA matchup at the Target Center on Monday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have seen some decent offensive performances but have been picked out defensively week after week. Nevertheless, Anthony Edwards has been clutch for them all season, while Karl-Anthony Towns has caught fire in recent games.

The Sacramento King, meanwhile, have the tenth-best offense in the league but the worst defense as well. They have managed through some difficult fixtures recently and come into this matchup off consecutive losses.

The Sacramento Kings have multiple offensive threats and have relied on De’Aaron Fox to lead the team.

Down to the wire 👀



Here are the best moments from tonight's battle ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/18UlHcsRFO — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 4, 2021

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, April 5, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, April 5th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Advertisement

Sacramento Kings Preview

De'Aron Fox has been superb for the Sacramento Kings this season.

The Sacramento Kings have been impressive offensively and have had seven players averaging in double digits. They have multiple bench players returning to the lineup after having a rather thin roster against the Milwaukee Bucks, a game they lost by a solitary point.

The Sacramento Kings’ guard pairing of De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton has been key, while Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes have also produced more than 15 points per game.

Terence Davis has been their standout performer from the bench and will return to the lineup after sitting out the last match.

Key Player – De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox has been the Sacramento Kings’ chief destructor this season, producing 24.5 points and more than seven assists while also averaging a steal per match.

Fox has started 49 of the 50 games played by the Sacramento Kings this season, leading them to multiple victories despite injuries plaguing the team. He has had a few poor outings in recent games and is due a big outing.

🦊 @swipathefox with the force tonight.



27 PTS | 6 AST | 3 REB pic.twitter.com/QKpTAPm8no — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 4, 2021

Advertisement

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jordan McLaughlin l Shooting Guard - Malik Beasley l Small Forward - Anthony Edwards l Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels l Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Anthony Edwards is the favorite for the Rookie of the Year award.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been impressive in patches but have struggled to cope with teams at the defensive end of the court.

They will face a tall task against a decent Sacramento Kings’ offense, against whom the Timberwolves could rely on the likes of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns again. Kat has been hugely impressive this campaign, averaging 11 rebounds along with more than 24 points per game.

Meanwhile, Malik Beasley and Ricky Rubio are the two players the Minnesota Timberwolves are missing, along with D’Angelo Russell, who is out with a long-term injury.

Key Player – Anthony Edwards

In a hugely disappointing campaign for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards has produced massive performances consistently and is the favorite for the Rookie of the Year award.

He is averaging 17.6 points and a steal per game and has produced six 20-point outings in his last seven matches. Anthony Edwards has established himself as the starting point guard of the team and has been one of the few positives for the Minnesota Timberwolves in an otherwise dismal campaign.

Look at this move by Anthony Edwards! pic.twitter.com/dTrAyQN4zq — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 4, 2021

Advertisement

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jordan McLaughlin l Shooting Guard - Malik Beasley l Small Forward - Anthony Edwards l Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels l Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Kings vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Sacramento Kings are the clear favorites to win this matchup, considering the form and quality of personnel at the disposal of the two teams.

The Kings will be desperate to return to winning ways after losing back-to-back matches against the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, meanwhile, are effectively out of the playoff race this season and haven’t done enough to suggest that a change in their fortunes is forthcoming.

Where to watch Kings vs Timberwolves?

The game between the Sacramento Kings and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be televised locally on NBCS California and Bally Sports North. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.