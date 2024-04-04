Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 4, 2024

The Sacramento Kings fly East for a showdown with the New York Knicks on Thursday. After losing to the Knicks in California last month, the Kings will be hoping to even the season series at Madison Square Garden. A win by Sacramento not only ties the head-to-head matchup but also improves its push for a top-six finish in the West.

The Knicks will be again without O.G. Anunoby and Julius Randle but Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo will be available. Unfortunately for Knicks fans, Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson are iffy for the rematch. If New York goes into the game heavily undermanned, it could allow the visitors to get away with one on its home floor.

Sacramento isn’t fully healthy as well as Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter will be in street clothes on Thursday. Mike Brown will continue to rely on Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray to carry the team.

Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Madison Square Garden will host the rematch between the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks. TNT will air the game on national TV. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Kings (+135) vs. Knicks (-160)

Spread: Kings (+3.5) vs. Knicks (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Kings (o214.5 -110) vs. Knicks (u214.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks: Game preview

With injuries to Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown has pinned the team’s playoff hopes on Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. “Domas” responded with a monster 20-point, 20-rebound game on Tuesday to help the Kings drub the LA Clippers 109-95. Sabonis and Fox will have to put up big numbers for them to have a chance of walking away from New York with a win.

Josh Hart’s health will be something the New York Knicks are wary about. He has been playing through with a sprained right wrist and badly struggled on Tuesday against the Miami Heat.

If the do-it-all forward is ruled out, the Knicks will be at a bigger disadvantage as O.G. Anunoby and Julius Randle will not save them. Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo may have to do more than usual for the team to defend its home court.

Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

G - Keon Ellis, PG - De’Aaron Fox, PF - Domantas Sabonis, SF - Keegan Murray and F - Harrison Barnes will open the game for the Sacramento Kings.

Davion Mitchell has given the Kings some lift off the bench and will likely be asked to do so again versus New York. He could take out Ellis for the sixth-man role.

PG - Jalen Brunson, C - Isaiah Hartenstein, PG - Miles McBride, SG - Donte DiVincenzo and F - Josh Hart could line up for the New York Knicks.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has been quite flexible with his substitutions due to his crippled roster. One of Precious Achiuwa and Bojan Bogdanovic could come in first to give a boost to the unit on the floor.

Editor's Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

Jalen Brunson gets a 28.5 over/under points prop versus the Kings on Wednesday. After dropping 30 and 61 points in his previous two games, the All-Star guard labored for 20 against the Miami Heat two nights ago. He should be raring to bounce back after the rough outing and top his points prop.

De’Aaron Fox, Brunson’s counterpart with the Kings, gets a 25.5 over/under points prop. Incredibly enough, “Swipa” managed to score just 20 points like New York’s superstar in his previous game. Fox could try to redeem himself by going past his points prop in the rematch with the Knicks.

Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks: Prediction

The New York Knicks will show grit and heart regardless of who is available. But, if Josh Hart can’t be active, the Sacramento Kings could take advantage of that and get away with a win or lose but cover the spread. Hart’s role has been invaluable due to Julius Randle, O.G. Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson's respective injuries. If he can’t suit up or play compromised again, picking the Kings might be the logical choice.