Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for April 4 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Sacramento Kings visit the New York Knicks on Thursday at the Madison Square Garden, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be a rematch from the Knicks' 98-91 narrow win on March 16, and is included in the NBA's five-game lineup.

The Knicks have a foothold near the upper half of the Eastern Conference playoff standings, despite contending with the absence of key players. Currently occupying the fifth position, they enter this matchup on a three-game losing streak. However, before this recent downturn, they had secured victories in six of their previous seven games.

The Kings began the season sluggishly but have surged recently, steadily climbing the ranks in the Western Conference standings. They embark on this away game with consecutive victories and have notched six wins in their last nine outings. While their record away from home stands at 21-16, they managed to secure victories in two out of three games during their most recent road trip.

Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks injury report

Sacramento Kings injury report for April 4

The Kings have listed two players on their injury report: Malik Monk (knee) and Kevin Huerter (shoulder) are sidelined for the game.

Player Status Injury Malik Monk out Knee Kevin Huerter out Shoulder

On Wednesday, the Kings disclosed that Huerter's surgery to mend his torn labrum in his left shoulder concluded successfully. He is anticipated to be fully available for the commencement of the 2024-25 season.

According to multiple reports on Saturday, Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk will be sidelined for four to six weeks due to a sprained MCL in his right knee.

New York Knicks injury report for April 4

The Knicks have listed four players on their injury report: OG Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) are out, while Mitchell Robinson (injury management) and Josh Hart (wrist) are questionable.

Player Status Injury Josh Hart questionable wrist Mitchell Robinson questionable injury management

Julius Randle out shoulder OG Anunoby out elbow

The New York Knicks have revised Anunoby's injury status to indicate right elbow tendinopathy, commonly referred to as tennis elbow, after previous reports had cited 'injury management' as the cause for his absence.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it was disclosed on Thursday that forward Julius Randle will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. Randle has been out of action since Jan. 27 when he suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart for April 4

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG De'Aaron Fox Davion Mitchell SG Keon Ellis Chris Duarte Kessler Edwards SF Harrison Barnes Sasha Vezenkov Colby Jones PF Keegan Murray Trey Lyles C Domantas Sabonis Alex Len JaVale McGee

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for April 4

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Shake Milton SG Miles McBride Alec Burks DaQuan Jeffries SF Donte DiVincenzo Bojan Bogdanovic PF Josh Hart Precious Achiuwa Mamadi Diakite C Isaiah Hartenstein Mitchell Robinson Jericho Sims

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks?

The highly anticipated showdown between cross-conference rivals, the Sacramento Kings and the New York Knicks, is set to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV, with live streaming options accessible on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass. NBA League Pass offers viewers access to NBA TV, and currently provides a week-long free trial.